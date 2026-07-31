Arsenal transfer news: Why Brazil star Bruno Guimaraes is "the perfect fit for a Mikel Arteta team"

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jul 2026 16:21 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 16:22

As Arsenal seemingly close in on a deal for Bruno Guimaraes, Sports Mole's Site Coordinator Ben Knapton discusses a potential move for the Newcastle United midfielder.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: "The deal is looking more and more likely to happen"

Why Bruno Guimaraes Is "Perfect" For Arsenal

The deal is looking more and more likely to happen. Arsenal's latest bid of £70 million didn't quite match what Newcastle want for him, but there is a growing expectation that he will make the move to the Emirates, probably in a deal topping £80 million.

He would be an exceptional signing for Arsenal. He has been critical for Newcastle over the past four and a half years since he joined from Lyon.

During the COVID years, doing Lyon previews for sportsmole.co.uk in 2021, he was in that Lyon midfield with the likes of Lucas Paqueta, that Paqueta-Guimaraes midfield.

That was always one to watch for Lyon when they were pushing PSG and Lille quite close for the title that year.

There are very few players you can say are completely indispensable or irreplaceable for a team, but Guimaraes for Newcastle is absolutely one of those.

Over the past four seasons, looking at Newcastle's win rate with and without Guimaraes, he has only missed 16 Premier League games since he joined and Newcastle have won just two of them.

Their win rate with him is just over 50%, and without him that drops to 12.5%. He keeps things ticking over and is an incredibly combative ball winner, but he can also chip in with goals and assists.

Last season he scored nine goals and registered five assists in the Premier League, for 14 total contributions. That was the most of any Newcastle player.

While you might associate him with being more of a defensive midfielder, over the last two seasons he has been pushing forward more and contributing to the attack, and the numbers back that up.

At the World Cup, he registered four assists for Brazil, fewer only than Michael Olise in the entire tournament. He wins duels, fouls, and ball recoveries, can chip in with goals and assists, and is the complete midfielder.

His availability is also a positive factor. He had a moderately severe hamstring injury last season which kept him out for two months, but that was the first significant injury of his career.

His availability tends to be very good, and given that Arsenal have aspirations to win all four trophies, they could be playing over 60 games next season.

A player with Guimaraes' engine and tenacity is the perfect fit for a Mikel Arteta team. There are absolutely no qualms with the £80m price tag.

It is completely fair in today's market for a player of his output and quality. He is always near the top of the Premier League charts for fouls won, duels won, recoveries, and distance covered.

For what he brings to the midfield, including the increased goal contributions over recent seasons, and with just under two years left on his contract, £80 million is a completely fair price.

He is Premier League proven over the last four years, which is an invaluable asset. He has the physicality and aggressiveness that this Arteta team is renowned for, and he will bring that straight away.

He is £35m cheaper than Elliot Anderson went to Man City for, and far more suited to Arsenal's needs. Arsenal valued Morgan Rogers at around £80 million, which was a fair price. Chelsea massively overpaid for him at £117m... £80m for Guimaraes is a solid bit of business.