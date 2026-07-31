Franco Baresi's AC Milan legacy analysed as Paolo Maldini leads tributes to late Italy legend

By Joshua Cole | 31 Jul 2026 17:29

Franco Baresi, the legendary AC Milan and Italy defender widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football history, has died at the age of 66 after a battle with illness.

Milan confirmed the news on Friday, leading tributes to a player who spent his entire professional career with the Rossoneri and became one of the defining figures in the club's history.

Baresi had been receiving treatment since undergoing surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule in August 2025 before beginning a course of immunotherapy, and his final public appearance came in February, when he carried the Olympic torch into San Siro alongside former Italy teammate and rival Giuseppe Bergomi during the opening ceremony for the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The Rossoneri paid an emotional tribute to their honorary vice-president, saying that the entire club was in tears following the loss of one of its greatest-ever servants, while owner Gerry Cardinale praised Baresi for embodying the values and identity of Milan throughout his life.

AC Milan lead tributes to Franco Baresi

Milan also said that Baresi's leadership, professionalism and example would continue to inspire future generations, with the club insisting his legacy would remain woven into its DNA alongside his retired number six shirt.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears following the passing of Franco Baresi, Milan wrote on their X account.

"His example and integrity will be forever etched into the club's DNA, just as his iconic No 6 shirt is.

"The condolences AC Milan extends to Franco Baresi's family at such a difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

La Storia del Milan è in lacrime per la scomparsa di Franco Baresi. Il suo esempio e la sua profondità saranno, per sempre come la sua maglia numero 6, parte integrante e fondamentale del DNA e del cammino di tutto il Club. Le condoglianze che AC Milan porge alla famiglia tutta… pic.twitter.com/a8wNOCUc2o — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 31, 2026

Former teammate Paolo Maldini was among those to pay tribute, describing Baresi as the player who taught him what it truly meant to wear the Milan shirt.

"You taught me to fight until my very last breath, and showed me the meaning of devotion to the jersey and the value of being a true leader. You did this through your example, every single day: few words, but countless actions, Maldini wrote on Instagram.

"You protected me when I was a child, guided me as a young man, and inspired me as an adult. You were the greatest player I ever had the honour of playing with.

"Sending a warm embrace to your entire family, especially your wife Maura and your sons, Edoardo and Giannandrea.

"We will miss you, captain. But the light of your star will continue to guide us forever."

Baresi remained closely associated with the Rossoneri after retiring, taking on coaching and ambassadorial duties before being appointed honorary vice-president in 2020, a role that kept him at the heart of the club he served for decades.

Franco Baresi’s career was built on loyalty and success

© Imago

Baresi spent 20 years with Milan after making his first-team debut in 1977, captaining the club for 15 seasons before retiring in 1997 without ever representing another professional side.

He made 719 appearances in all competitions, winning six Serie A titles, three European Cups, two Intercontinental Cups and four Italian Super Cups during one of the most successful eras in Milan's history.

In recognition of his extraordinary loyalty, the club permanently retired the No. 6 shirt following his retirement.

On the international stage, Baresi earned 81 caps for Italy and was part of the squad that won the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Twelve years later, he captained the Azzurri to the 1994 World Cup final against Brazil, famously returning from knee surgery just 25 days earlier to play all 120 minutes before Italy lost on penalties.

Widely regarded as the finest libero of his generation, Baresi became synonymous with composure and leadership, while his decision to remain with Milan through the club's relegation following the 1980 match-fixing scandal cemented his status as one of the most loyal and respected figures in football history.