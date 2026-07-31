Liverpool lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for pre-season friendly as £60m signing makes debut

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jul 2026 17:04 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 17:04

Liverpool new boy Jeremy Jacquet is in line to make his Reds debut in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Chicago.

The former Rennes defender was unavailable for Liverpool's opening pre-season wins over Sunderland and Wrexham, but he has now been declared "ready" by head coach Andoni Iraola.

Jacquet's availability is timely, as Joe Gomez is now confirmed to be facing "some weeks" out with the muscular injury he picked up against Sunderland, while Virgil van Dijk is also yet to return.

Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Luke Chambers have been holding the fort at centre-back so far, but Jacquet could at least earn 45 minutes alongside the latter in the first half of Sunday's game.

Changes at full-back are expected too, as Jeremie Frimpong and Kostas Tsimikas return in front of Giorgi Mamardashvili, still deputising for the absent Alisson Becker.

Curtis Jones hit the headlines for a post-game outburst following the victory over Wrexham, which came amid ongoing speculation over his future, but the Englishman could still displace Trey Nyoni to partner up with the indispensable Dominik Szoboszlai.

Wednesday's match-winner Rio Ngumoha and Kieran Morrison could be restored to the final third too, alongside teenage striker Will Wright; Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are training again but will likely be held back.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Jacquet, Chambers, Tsimikas; Jones, Szoboszlai; Morrison, Elliott, Ngumoha; Wright