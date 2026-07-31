Preview: Liverpool vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 31 Jul 2026 15:07

Two for two under Andoni Iraola, Liverpool can complete a perfect pre-season tour of the USA when they reunite with Leeds United in Chicago on Sunday.

The Reds head to Soldier Field on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wrexham, while Daniel Farke's men overcame top-flight rivals Sunderland by the same scoreline.

Match preview

Iraola ball was in full flow during Liverpool's opening summer test vs. Sunderland - a six-goal classic that ended 4-2 in favour of the Reds - making their New York slog with Wrexham incredibly tame by comparison.

A deflected strike from teenage phenom Rio Ngumoha settled the contest in Liverpool's favour, but the Reds' goal led a charmed life throughout much of the contest, as Wrexham generated five big chances to the victors' one.

Nevertheless, a gritty one-goal success represented another step forward in the eyes of Iraola, who witnessed a "more collective" display than he did against Sunderland first up and hailed his troops for adapting to the narrow New York pitch.

The 2024-25 Premier League champions now contest their final 'away' friendly of the summer, as Sunday's contest with Leeds precedes three straight Anfield showdowns against Monaco and Como times two; one behind closed doors and the other with fans present.

While Iraola readies his charges in Chicago, the Liverpool faithful are growing ever restless amid a lack of transfer activity, although the Reds have been blessed with a recent Bradley Barcola boost.

© Iconsport / PA Images

From potential future Liverpool wingers to former Liverpool wingers, the Reds will come up against a familiar face this weekend in Harry Wilson, who registered his first Leeds assist within 30 minutes of his debut against Wrexham.

Daniel Farke's men nevertheless failed to show Liverpool the way against the Welsh - falling to a 3-2 loss on July 25 - but the Whites also swapped a glut of goals for just the one, at the correct end, against Sunderland in New Jersey.

Lukas Nmecha's winner was both bizarre and brilliant, as with Black Cats goalkeeper Melker Ellborg in no man's land, the German's low, scuffed shot trickled along the turf for a good 30 yards before finding its way in via the post.

Now up and running in their preliminary programme, Leeds host RB Leipzig and Augsburg at Elland Road on August 8 and 15 respectively following their USA tour, either side of a clash with Manchester United in Dublin on August 12.

Tricky customers for a few Big Six teams last term, Leeds held Liverpool to a pair draws just a few weeks apart in the 2025-26 Premier League campaign, following up a 3-3 Elland Road thriller with a goalless game at Anfield on New Year's Day.

Liverpool friendly form:

Leeds United friendly form:

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Team News

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Absent from the win over Wrexham due to the issue he sustained against Sunderland, Joe Gomez will be out for "some weeks" with his latest muscular problem, Iraola confirmed in his pre-game press conference.

In brighter defensive news, the Liverpool manager has affirmed that new signing Jeremy Jacquet is "ready to go" for his debut after recovering from a major shoulder injury, so Ifeanyi Ndukwe - who is ineligible to play for the Reds competitively this season due to work permit issues - could make way.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are also anticipated to earn their first minutes of pre-season on Sunday, but none of the trio should be drafted into the first XI just yet.

As for Leeds, Whites fans got a glimpse of new signing Tarik Muharemovic in action against Sunderland, while Gabriel Gudmundsson was also involved after returning from his post-World Cup break.

However, Noah Okafor and Brenden Aaronson remain on holiday, while Jakub Bijol (knee) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin were both unavailable due to injury.

Calvert-Lewin suffered a minor setback earlier on tour, and while the ex-Everton man is now back in training, Sunday's game will likely come too soon given the tight turnaround.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Jacquet, Chambers, Tsimikas; Jones, Szoboszlai; Morrison, Elliott, Ngumoha; Wright

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Cairns; Rodon, Muharemovic, Bornauw; Bogle, Stach, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Wilson, Gnonto; Nmecha

We say: Liverpool 1-1 Leeds United

Liverpool still have several big-hitters to return and are getting acclimatised to Iraola's demands, which vastly differ to those of Arne Slot.

As Leeds' XI should be more akin to what will be seen at the start of the season, the Whites can deny the Reds a 100% record on tour.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.