Vinicius Junior faces three dilemmas at Real Madrid amid Arsenal interest

By Axel Clody | 31 Jul 2026 07:10

Vinicius Junior has been one of the leading names in Real Madrid news over the past few days. Since Arsenal expressed interest in signing him, even without having formalised an offer, the Spanish giants have grown increasingly concerned about extending the forward's contract, which enters its final year this season.

The contract discussion has emerged as the biggest issue for Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior this transfer window, but it is not the only one.

Beyond that, the number seven also faces at least two further dilemmas on the pitch heading into the 2026-27 season in Spain, which could end up being his last with the Galacticos, depending on how talks develop.

Vinicius Junior's contract talks stall over gap between offers

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Vinicius Junior has wanted to extend his contract with Real Madrid since 2024, when he was first approached by Saudi Arabian football. However, the figures requested by the player and his camp differ significantly from what the club are willing to pay, and this remains the main obstacle to reaching an agreement.

According to Trivela, Vinicius Junior wants to earn around £25.5m per year from Real Madrid, a figure that already includes a 'loyalty bonus' for having remained at the club since 2018.

That amount is close to what Saudi Arabia, through the Public Investment Fund, signalled it would offer for him to join Al-Hilal: £170m over five seasons.

Real Madrid, however, have not budged, and are only willing to pay around two-thirds of that figure. The offer currently being discussed by the Spanish giants stands at around £17m per year, well below what Vinicius and his representatives are seeking.

Talks have been stalled since Xabi Alonso's arrival, but with Arsenal's interest now in the picture, developments are expected in the coming weeks.

Should no agreement be reached over an extension by January 2027, Vinicius will be free to sign a pre-contract and leave Real Madrid for nothing, for any club in the world willing to meet his financial demands. His current salary stands at close to £15.3m.

This represents one of Vinicius Junior's key dilemmas: whether or not to reach an agreement with Real Madrid, given a gap of close to £8.5m between the two sides' proposals.

Despite a good relationship between the player and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, this impasse could ultimately mark the end of the relationship between player and club.

New manager, new dynamic between Vinicius Junior and Mourinho

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva

Vinicius Junior has not enjoyed as close a relationship with a manager at Real Madrid since Ancelotti.

Under Xabi Alonso, the player and manager found themselves at odds, even clashing on the touchline during a LaLiga clash with Barcelona. Under Arbeloa, Vinicius Junior saw his individual numbers improve, though he did not have enough time to fully reap the rewards of that relationship.

Real Madrid's spell under Arbeloa was also overshadowed by crises both within the squad and the dressing room. At the end of a trophyless season, Florentino Perez opted to part ways with the manager, who has since taken charge of Fulham, and bring in the Portuguese boss, who previously led the Galacticos between 2010 and 2013.

Mourinho, however, arrives with a difficult history involving Vinicius Junior. While reports in the Spanish press suggest the manager wants to work with the Brazilian and will give him a prominent role on the pitch, the Portuguese boss did not leave a good impression last season during his time at Benfica.

During a Champions League play-off clash between Real Madrid and Benfica, Gianluca Prestianni was accused of directing racist abuse at Vinicius Junior.

At the time, Mourinho defended the Argentine, who covered his mouth while allegedly insulting the number seven, and stated during UEFA's investigation that Prestianni had used homophobic rather than racist language.

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde all defended their team-mate at the time of the incident, in February.

Mourinho believed in the Argentine's innocence even before the case went to a UEFA hearing, justifying his stance by referencing the 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights', and claimed his own response had been 'better' than that of Arbeloa, who defended Vinicius openly.

'There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens. Always,' Mourinho said at the time.

The manager and the number seven went on to argue on the touchline after the match was halted. Sent off on the occasion, he was absent from the dugout for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Prestianni argued during the hearing that he had not called Vinicius a 'monkey', but rather used a homophobic slur in Spanish. Before that, Mourinho had said he would never look the Argentine in the face again were he found guilty of racism.

The case led to the creation of the 'Vinicius Junior Law', adopted by FIFA for this World Cup, which allows for the sending-off of any player found to have directed abuse at an opponent while covering their mouth during a verbal exchange.

Vinicius Junior looks to find his place in a reshaped Real Madrid squad

© Iconsport / Thor Wegner, DeFodi Images

Vinicius Junior will arrive back at the Valdebebas training ground buoyed by his holidays, having left a positive impression during the World Cup, despite Brazil's early elimination by Norway in the round of 16. That does not necessarily mean, however, that he will be able to maintain that same level at Real Madrid.

Mbappe's arrival cost Vinicius some of his prominence in attack. While he led Real Madrid's line and, at times, acted as the focal point during their last Champions League triumph in 2023-24, that role has diminished since the signing of the French superstar.

Under Xabi Alonso, the number 10 took on the role of a fixed centre-forward, and Vinicius even had his starting spot called into question.

Under Arbeloa, he bounced back and reached 22 goals for Real Madrid. However, his performances for the Brazil national team suggest Vinicius is at his best when given freedom to move between the lines, even acting as the focal point of the attack at times.

The question heading into this season is how Mourinho will manage to accommodate both Mbappe and Vinicius, and how the rest of the squad's pieces will fit together to help the number seven return to the level that saw him named the world's best player in 2024 and which he showed glimpses of during the World Cup.

Rodrygo's absence at the start of the season is also forcing the number seven to adapt. On the right wing, Real Madrid are close to announcing the signing of Yan Diomande, the RB Leipzig and Ivory Coast forward and another standout performer at this World Cup.

He could even be deployed on the left, should Vinicius fail to reach an agreement with Real Madrid over a new contract.