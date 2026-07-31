Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils interest 'could tempt' 32 G/A forward into surprise transfer U-turn

By Lewis Blain | 31 Jul 2026 07:13

Manchester United could yet persuade Nicolo Tresoldi to rethink his future despite the striker recently agreeing to remain at Club Brugge.

The Germany Under-21 international has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after young forwards after an outstanding campaign in Belgium.

Fresh claims now suggest interest from Old Trafford could change everything.

Nicolo Tresoldi could be tempted by Man Utd

© Iconsport / Belga

According to reports in Belgium (via Sport Witness), United's interest 'could tempt' Tresoldi to reconsider his decision to stay at Club Brugge this summer.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a superb first season with the Belgian champions, scoring 23 goals and providing nine assists in 53 appearances after joining from Hannover 96.

Club Brugge had been confident Tresoldi would remain for another season, with club president Bart Verhaeghe previously insisting he would not be sold, even for a record fee.

However, the Red Devils are now said to be monitoring the striker's situation on a 'day-to-day basis', alongside Chelsea, while AS Roma have reportedly submitted a €35 million (£30 million) bid.

The growing interest from Europe's biggest clubs is believed to have opened the door to a possible transfer U-turn.

Who is Man Utd target Nicolo Tresoldi?

© Imago / Niklas Heiden

Tresoldi has rapidly developed into one of Europe's most complete young centre-forwards.

Born in Italy before moving to Germany at a young age, the Germany Under-21 international combines intelligent movement with an imposing physical presence. He excels at finding space inside the penalty area, timing his runs superbly and using his strength to bring teammates into play when operating with his back to goal.

His game is about far more than goals. Tresoldi is an energetic presser who works tirelessly out of possession, making him an ideal fit for the aggressive, front-foot football many elite clubs now demand. He is also comfortable attacking crosses, linking play and dropping deeper to create opportunities for others.

Those qualities help explain why he produced an impressive 32 goal contributions in all competitions last season.

For United, Tresoldi would represent an investment in both the present and the future.

He already possesses the physical and tactical attributes to cope with Premier League football, while his ceiling remains exceptionally high at just 21.

Competition for his signature is growing quickly, but if United can convince him that Old Trafford is the best place for his continued development, they would be landing one of Europe's most exciting emerging strikers.