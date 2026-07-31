Preview: Thun vs Young Boys - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 31 Jul 2026 04:08

As the 2026-27 Swiss Super League ramps up, defending champions Thun will welcome 17-time title-winners Young Boys to Visana Stadion on Saturday.

The hosts are looking to bounce back from their European disappointment this weekend, while BSC are eyeing consecutive victories to start the campaign.

Match preview

Thun pulled off one of the most remarkable success stories in European football last season, when they won the Swiss Super League for the first time in their history, immediately after having been promoted from the second division.

Mauro Lustrinelli - now of Union Berlin - was the manager that led the relative minnows to their first-ever major trophy, and Gian-Luca Privitelli will be hoping to emulate even a fraction of his success this time around.

However, FCT were eliminated from Champions League qualifying in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday, when they were beaten 3-2 by Dinamo Zagreb (4-3 on aggregate).

Privitelli's side raced into a two-goal lead on the night, but following Marco Burki's dismissal partway through the second half, they conceded twice in the final 16 minutes of the 90, before Moris Valincic won the tie for the Croatian club in extra time.

Thun will now face Víkingur Reykjavík in the third round of Europa League qualifying, as they seek a place in the competition proper for the first time since 2013-14.

Turning their attention to the Super League for now, the champions are aiming to build on their 3-1 triumph over Luzern last weekend, but after winning just one of their six most recent home games, fans of the hosts would be forgiven for harbouring doubts.

© Iconsport / SPP Sport Press Photo, Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Gerardo Seoane's Young Boys finished sixth in the top flight last season, but with a full pre-season under his belt, the manager will be aiming higher this term.

BSC kicked off their 2026-27 campaign with a 4-2 victory over FC Sion last Sunday, surviving a scare when they were pegged back to 2-2 early in the second half.

League position means little after just one match week, but Seoane's side may draw confidence from the fact that they currently sit at the top of the pile, above their second-placed opponents thanks to their greater number of goals scored.

Additionally, Young Boys come into Saturday's contest unbeaten in eight matches overall, winning six times and drawing twice across that stretch, which also features a staggering 8-3 demolition of Thun on May 14.

That triumph was earned on the road, and came as part of a commendable run that includes five victories, two draws and only one defeat for BSC from their last eight away days.

Thun Swiss Super League form:

W

Thun form (all competitions):

D

W

L

Young Boys Swiss Super League form:

W

Team News

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance, Eibner Press Photo, Michael Weber

Thun will be lighter in defence than ideal this weekend, given that centre-back Genis Montolio is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury that is likely to keep him out until early 2027, and fellow centre-half Marco Burki is suspended.

Burki received a five-game ban for a serious foul against Young Boys on May 14, causing him to miss the tail end of last season and now the first four fixtures of the 2026-27 campaign.

With that in mind, expect to see Jan Bamert and Nicolas Burgy start at the heart of Privitelli's defence, flanked by full-backs Fabio Fehr and Michael Heule.

As for Young Boys, they will be looking to striker Samuel Essende to lead the line on Saturday, supported in attack by number 10 Alvyn Sanches, as well as wide men Alan Virginius and Joel Monteiro.

Armin Gigovic and Edimilson Fernandes should be on hand to line up in the centre of the park, just in front of a back four featuring Lewin Blum, Sandro Lauper, Cedric Zesiger and Stefan Bukinac.

Thun possible starting lineup:

Steffen; Fehr, Baumert, Burgy, Heule; Reichmuth, Roth, Matoshi, Maier; Dursun, Labeau

Young Boys possible starting lineup:

Mall; Bukinac, Zesiger, Lauper, Blum; Virginius, Gigovic, Fernandes, Monteiro; Sanches; Essende

We say: Thun 2-3 Young Boys

Thun may be the reigning champions, but their recent home record has been lacklustre, and it remains to be seen how they recover from Tuesday's disappointment.

By contrast, Young Boys are fully-focused on their domestic campaign, and head into Saturday's showdown having put together an impressive run on the road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.