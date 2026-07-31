Preview: Cruz Azul vs Atlante - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 31 Jul 2026 01:07 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 01:08

Looking to maintain their perfect start to the 2026-27 Liga MX campaign, Cruz Azul welcome Atlante to Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Sunday.

This marks the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2016, although Atlante did claim a 1-0 pre-season friendly win in June 2025.

Match preview

After reclaiming their league crown last season, Cruz Azul entered the new campaign determined to defend their title and have wasted no time making a statement, starting as they mean to go on.

Joel Huiqui's side have won both of their matches so far, most recently a 2-1 triumph over Puebla, although neither was straightforward as Cruz Azul had to come from behind on both occasions, including overturning a 2-0 deficit to edge San Luis 3-2 on the opening weekend.

Picking up where they left off, Los Cementeros made light work of Toluca with a resounding 3-1 victory on Sunday to secure Campeon de Campeones glory for the first time since 2021 and the fourth time overall.

Only once since 2018 have Cruz Azul managed to win their first three Apertura matches, but their record against Atlante suggests another positive afternoon in Mexico City, with just one loss in the last 13 encounters.

Sunday’s hosts are also unbeaten in their last 15 matches across all competitions since bowing out to Los Angeles in April's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals.

© Imago / ImagenShop

Back in the Mexican top flight after a 14-year absence, Atlante have endured a difficult start, and facing the defending champions offers little hope of a morale-boosting result.

Miguel Herrera's side conceded twice late on in their season opener against Necaxa to lose 2-1, before coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with Club America on Sunday.

El Equipo del Pueblo have now gone seven matches without a clean sheet, a run that looks set to continue given the calibre of their next opponents. As a result, they must produce their best attacking performance of the season to stand any chance of success this weekend.

Sunday's visitors are yet to win a league game on the road since February and travel to Mexico City aiming to avoid a fifth consecutive competitive away defeat, further underlining the size of their task.

With the Leagues Cup looming after this weekend's fixture, matches are set to come thick and fast for Atlante, who must prove their ability to compete at this level to avoid an immediate return to the second tier.

Cruz Azul Liga MX form:

W

W

Cruz Azul form (all competitions):

W

W

W

Atlante Liga MX form:

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Twenty-year-old Amaury Morales remains sidelined with a knee injury and is unlikely to feature before next January at the earliest.

Luka Romero has registered a goal or an assist in both of his league appearances this season, making the Argentinian one to watch.

Alan Montes has been an unused substitute in all three of the visitors' matches since joining, but will hope to make his debut this weekend.

Hardy Meza is sidelined with a broken kneecap and is not expected to return for Atlante until March 2027.

Recent arrival Aaron Quiros is available for selection as he looks to add to his single goal so far this year.

Cruz Azul possible starting lineup:

Mier; Rotondi, Orozco, Piovi, Marquez; Lira; Paradela, Rodriguez, Romero; Ibanez, Fernandez

Atlante possible starting lineup:

Jimenez; Clar, Sanchez, Tercero, Carrera, Portales; Calzadilla, Fernandez, Pizzuto; Julio, Puente

We say: Cruz Azul 3-1 Atlante

Cruz Azul have yet to hit top gear, which is ominous for the rest of the league given what the reigning champions have achieved regardless.

Atlante have shown fight in both of their league games, and we expect them to put on another spirited display, albeit en route to defeat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.