Preview: Cruz Azul vs Puebla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 19 Jul 2026 16:02

For the first time since 2024, Cruz Azul can win their first two games of an Apertura campaign should they defeat Puebla on Tuesday at Estadio Coregidora.

The reigning Liga MX Clausura champions began the new season by defeating San Luis 3-2, while Puebla held on for a 1-0 triumph over Juarez.

Match preview

Cruz Azul began the new campaign on a winning note, though it took a while for them to strike in their opener.

Joel Huiqui’s side scored three times in the final half hour to erase a 2-0 deficit, having not lost a match of any kind since a 3-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC in April during the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

They have also not lost a competitive fixture versus a Mexican side since early April when Pachuca beat them 2-1.

La Maquina have won two of their last three matches as the home team in this competition, excluding the playoffs.

That said, they have not won their opening home outing of an Apertura season since 2024 when they blanked Mazatlan 1-0.

In their last five meetings with Puebla, they have only dropped points once, while beating them at home 1- 0 in January.

© Iconsport

Gerardo Espinoza began with something positive for Puebla, as his team were able to survive despite being a man down for nearly a half hour on matchday one.

Puebla have won their last two Apertura outings, not including the playoffs, and on Tuesday could begin this portion of the season with a 2-0 record for the first time since 2022-23.

In each of the last three editions of the Apertura, this team have failed to win their opening encounter at home, with Mazatlan beating them 2-1 last year.

At the same time on Tuesday, they could claim consecutive victories in the Apertura for the first time since 2023, when they won their final three matches before the playoffs.

Four of their last five competitive matches played this year have ended in defeat, with their last three games decided by a single goal.

Not since November of 2023 have they earned maximum points as the visitors against Cruz Azul, beating them 2-1 on matchday 17 of the Apertura campaign that year.

Cruz Azul Liga MX form:

Puebla Liga MX form: