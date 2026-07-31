Barcelona want record-breaking Premier League forward despite severe injury setback?

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 14:55

Barcelona have reportedly not pulled the plug on a potential move for Bournemouth attacker Junior Kroupi.

The 20-year-old suffered a serious injury setback earlier this month, with the Bournemouth forward expected to be sidelined for up to four months after breaking his foot whilst on pre-season duty.

Focusing on the Barcelona cause, Hansi Flick's side are currently in England on a week-long training camp and face off against Championship side Birmingham City at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park on Friday night.

The Second City venue has sold out for the visit of the five-time Champions League winners, who will be without eight of their World Cup-winning Spaniards for the friendly clash under the lights.

That being said, there is still plenty for the St Andrew's crowd to be excited about, with Karim Adeyemi in line to make his Barca debut after securing a high-profile summer switch from Borussia Dortmund.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Barcelona remain keen on Bournemouth's Kroupi?

According to Spanish outlet SPORT, Barcelona are not out of the race for Bournemouth hero Kroupi despite his cruel injury setback sustained whilst out on a pre-season camp with the Cherries.

The report claims that Barca club president Joan Laporta is still a massive advocate for the idea of bringing the 20-year-old to Camp Nou, where the Spanish giants are looking to the fill the forward void caused by Robert Lewandowski's departure.

Laporta is supposedly such a fan of Kroupi that he might even prefer his club to sign the Frenchman over Atletico Madrid and Argentina superstar Julian Alvarez, who is proving extremely difficult to prize away from the Metropolitano.

It is understood that Barca view Kroupi as a long-term investment, meaning that they are willing to deal with the player's current injury problems to reap the rewards of his arrival over the course of the next few years.

Bournemouth have repeatedly stated that the youngster is practically untouchable this summer, with the South Coast club reportedly placing an eye-watering £85m valuation on the attacker.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Record-breaking Kroupi

Finding the net on 13 occasions across 35 top-flight matches last season for Bournemouth, Kroupi became the highest-scoring teenager in a single campaign in the Premier League's history.

After taking to arguably the best league in world football like a duck to water, it is no surprise that the 20-year-old is being courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Spanish champions Barcelona.

Flick's side are now plotting Champions League glory after keeping Real Madrid at bay on the domestic scene over the past two years, and Kroupi could be a massive part of that Catalonian project.