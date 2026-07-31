Chelsea transfer news: Blues hit with £10m fine after close shave with Premier League points deduction

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 14:41

Chelsea have been fined £10m by the Football Association for a 13-year period of breaching regulations relating to payments to agents during the Roman Abramovich era.

While the Blues are currently preparing to face Tottenham Hotspur in a friendly on Saturday and still looking to acquire a number of new players, rule breaks before BlueCo's takeover continue to impact them.

In March, an Independent Commission handed Chelsea a £10.75m fine for breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to financial reporting, third party Investment and youth development when Abramovich was club owner.

Furthermore, Chelsea were given a one-year transfer ban, which is suspended for two years, and handed a nine-month suspension from signing academy players.

The FA has now followed suit with a £10m fine, with Chelsea only avoiding a transfer ban upon appeal.

© Imago

Chelsea avoid transfer ban, points deduction for more Abramovich rule breaches

Chelsea will now serve a suspended two-window transfer ban, essentially meaning that any further breaches of regulations will prevent them from signing new players for a year.

The West Londoners had also been in line for a deduction of six points in the Premier League before that ruling was appealed.

A statement from the FA read: "A financial sanction of £10m and a suspended two-window registration ban have been imposed on Chelsea FC for breaches of the Football Association Football Agent Regulations, Regulations on Working with Intermediaries and Third Party Investment in Players Regulations.

"The FA charged Chelsea FC with 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 after its current ownership self-reported misconduct upon its purchase of the club. The FA is continuing to investigate individual misconduct arising out of this case.

"Chelsea FC admitted to the 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until June 30, 2027, and a £10m fine.

"The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing."

© Imago

Another lucky escape for Chelsea

All things considered, Chelsea are only avoiding major punishment because BlueCo self-reported such issues during and after their takeover of the club in 2022.

Even with having to pay over £20m in fines, BlueCo will view the verdict as a success, with Chelsea not being directly penalised on the pitch.

While this development puts extra emphasis on Chelsea having to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations this summer, they already had the intention of making the necessary cutbacks.