Can UEFA countries boycott the World Cup? Sporting and financial impact explained

By Calum Burrowes | 31 Jul 2026 14:33 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 14:50

On Thursday evening, a bombshell rocked the world of football.

It was announced that UEFA nations could boycott future FIFA tournaments if Gianni Infantino's plans to sell minority stakes in the governing body's competitions to private investors are approved.

FIFA argues the proposal would unlock new revenue streams, increase investment and provide greater funding for member associations, but the plans have faced strong opposition from UEFA, Concacaf and the AFC, who believe the World Cup should not be treated as an investment product and that such a significant decision has been made without sufficient consultation.

The controversy has sent shockwaves throughout the sport, with developments continuing to emerge almost daily since the proposal was revealed.

Hours after the third confederation publicly opposed the plans, former FIFA senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned from his role, describing the proposal as "a bad deal for football" that could "mortgage football's future".

Here, Sports Mole examines whether UEFA nations can realistically boycott the World Cup and explores the potential sporting, financial and political consequences if they were to follow through with the threat.

Why a European boycott would be the biggest crisis in World Cup history

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire / Icon Sport

The FIFA World Cup has faced its fair share of controversies throughout its history, from political disputes and diplomatic boycotts to debates over hosting decisions and governance.

However, a potential boycott involving UEFA nations would represent an entirely different level of crisis, threatening the sporting identity, global appeal and financial power of the tournament itself.

UEFA represents many of the world’s biggest football nations and has historically dominated the competition.

Spain’s victory over Argentina in New York continued Europe’s recent success on the global stage, with South American nations winning just two World Cups this century, while six of the eight quarter-finalists at the most recent tournament were European.

If a boycott were to go ahead, the World Cup would lose a significant part of what has made it the pinnacle of international football: bringing together the strongest nations and the best players from across the globe.

The absence of Europe’s leading teams would immediately raise questions over whether FIFA’s showpiece event could still claim to be a truly global sporting competition.

Historic rivalries and some of football’s biggest fixtures would also disappear, with potential meetings between the likes of France, Germany, Spain, England and Portugal no longer possible.

At the 2026 World Cup, 16 of the 48 participating nations came from Europe, meaning a UEFA withdrawal would dramatically alter the appearance and sporting quality of the tournament if it carried into the 2030 edition.

The impact would extend beyond the men’s game, with a boycott also creating uncertainty around the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, where reigning champions Spain and European champions England would provide significant sporting and commercial value.

A World Cup boycott would not be unprecedented, though no previous example has come close to matching the potential scale of UEFA’s threat.

Uruguay, the inaugural winners in 1930, refused to defend their title four years later after European nations had largely stayed away from the first tournament in South America, while Argentina also joined the protest.

Other withdrawals have occurred for political and sporting reasons, with Turkey, Indonesia, Egypt and Sudan refusing to face Israel during 1958 World Cup qualifying, while all 15 African nations withdrew from the 1966 qualifiers in protest after being allocated no guaranteed World Cup place, with just one spot shared between Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Political tensions have continued to surround FIFA events, with Iran’s participation at the 2026 World Cup coming under scrutiny following wider international tensions earlier this year, highlighting the ongoing challenges football faces when politics and sport collide.

However, there has never been a proposed boycott involving a confederation as influential as UEFA, and with Concacaf and the AFC also opposing FIFA’s plans, the European nations would not be acting alone in creating what could become the biggest governance crisis in World Cup history.

The sporting and financial consequences for FIFA, UEFA nations and the future of football