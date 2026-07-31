Preview: Brommapojkarna vs. Malmo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 31 Jul 2026 13:59

Separated by four places in the Allsvenskan table, Brommapojkarna welcome eighth-placed Malmo to Grimsta IP, aiming to move level with the visitors in Sunday's 15th matchday.

Ulf Kristiansson's men, though, are winless since May, a five-match sequence they aim to end when the Blue Ones visit Stockholm.

Match preview

When BP defeated Djurgarden 2-1 in May, they secured consecutive wins in their penultimate game before the World Cup hiatus.

However, the Bromma Boys have not won since, failing to win in five league fixtures either side of the 2026 Mundial.

Perhaps more worrisome for Kristiansson's team is their dearth of clean sheets, effectively proving to be a handicap for the Stockholm outfit, whose only shutout this term came in mid-May's 1-0 success over Kalmar.

It will be interesting to see how the Bromma Boys attempt to find solutions to their defensive bugbear ahead of Sunday's meeting with Di Blae.

Those prospects are bleaker considering BP's wretched record in this fixture, with the hosts falling to seven defeats in the past 10 meetings with the visiting side.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media

Malmo travel to Stockholm not only aware of their admirable recent record in this fixture but also keen to extend their undefeated record in away trips to this weekend's home team.

In nine visits in recorded history, Di Blae have secured six wins and have played out three draws.

Nonetheless, recent visits have been close-run things, with the Blue Ones securing narrow 2-1 and 3-2 wins, sandwiching a 2-2 draw in 2024.

Gaute Helstrup's men head to Grimsta IP, aiming to extend their unbeaten sequence against BP, against whom they are resounding favourites.

However, Malmo are encountering their first dip since Helstrup replaced Miguel Angel Ramirez in June, having secured two victories against Degerfors and Goteborg without conceding.

Those 1-0 and 4-0 victories have now been followed by a 2-2 draw and 2-1 defeat on home soil against Kalmar and Elfsborg respectively, and Helstrup aims to avoid going three without success for the first time since taking the reins.

Brommapojkarna Swedish Allsvenskan form:

W

D

D

L

L

D

Malmo Swedish Allsvenskan form:

L

W

W

W

D

L

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Having had his initial one-match ban for his sending-off against Goteborg in mid-July increased to three, Mads Hansen will miss this weekend's match and the one against Sirius before returning against Orgryte in mid-August.

That leaves BP searching for another source of match-winning quality, with Hansen the leader for goals (four) and assists (five).

It is a responsibility Oliver Berg seeks to assume, having scored three goals and set up four this term, with five of his direct involvements coming in the past six top-flight matches.

Malmo will have to make do without the suspended Malte Palsson this weekend, given the centre-back's denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity in the 2-1 loss to Elfsborg last weekend, ruling out the defender for the 15th matchday.

Although their hosts have no apparent injury worries to deal with, Helstrup's team are without Anders Christiansen, Emmanuel Ekong and Oscar Sjostrand, the latter of whom has a long-term knee issue.

Available for the Blue Ones, though, is Erik Botheim, seeking to move on from failing to score in back-to-back games after scoring six in just three matches to move to 10 Allsvenskan goals.

Brommapojkarna possible starting lineup:

Cavallius; Orqvist, Simpson, Troelsen, Zanden; Barslund, Strand; Bjorklund, Berg, Oppong; Hedstrom

Malmo possible starting lineup:

Olsen; Larsen, Duric, Rosler, John; Skogmar, Rosengren, Busuladzic; Haksabanovic, Botheim, Hoog

We say: Brommapojkarna 1-2 Malmo

Brommapojkarna are missing their chief creator and goalscorer in Hansen, placing immense pressure on Berg to carry the attacking burden for a side devoid of confidence.

Although Malmo will also be forced into a defensive reshuffle, their superior squad depth and formidable record in this fixture point towards a narrow yet crucial victory for the away side on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.