Preview: AIK Fotboll vs Orgryte - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 13:44 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 13:45

AIK Fotboll will be aiming to continue their strong run of form when they take on Orgryte in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

The home side are currently sixth in the Allsvenskan table, boasting 22 points from their opening 14 matches of the season, while Orgryte are 15th, collecting only 10 points from their first 14 games.

Match preview

AIK have a record of six wins, four draws and four defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with 22 points leaving them in sixth position in the table.

Jose Riveiro's side are only two points behind third-placed Hacken but sit 16 points off the leaders Sirius, who have been exceptional this season.

AIK will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Hacken, but they have won three of their four games since the season resumed in early July.

The Stockholm outfit have won the Swedish championship on 12 previous occasions, with their last title success coming in 2018, while they were runners-up in 2021.

However, a disappointing 2025 campaign saw them finish in seventh position.

© Imago / Bildbyran

Orgryte, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Vasteras, and they have only picked up one point from their last two games at this level.

Andreas Holmberg's side are currently 15th in the table, boasting a record of two wins, four draws and eight defeats from their 14 matches to collect 10 points.

OIS secured a return to the top flight through the second-tier playoffs last term, so consolidating back at this level is their main aim for the season.

Orgryte were last victorious on July 11, beating Hacken 4-3, but they have really struggled away from home this season, claiming only three points from seven matches.

OIS have only netted three times on their travels this term, but AIK have actually been beaten in three of their six home league fixtures during the current season.

AIK Fotboll Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Orgryte Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

© Imago / TT

AIK will be without the services of Ibrahim Cisse, Martin Ellingsen, Andreas Redkin and Omondi Stanley Wilson through injury for this weekend's contest.

Johan Hove has been in strong form from midfield this season, scoring seven times in 21 appearances, and the 25-year-old will continue in the XI.

There will also be a spot in the final third of the field 17-year-old Kevin Filling.

Orgryte, meanwhile, will once again be without the services of Rasmus Alm, with the 30-year-old a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Noah Christoffersson is the team's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on four occasions, and he will continue in the side.

There is also expected to be a position in the final third of the field for William Hofvander, who will be aiming to add to the two goals that he has scored this term.

AIK Fotboll possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Thychosen, Papagiannopoulos, Matthys, Bergquist; Hove, Besirovic, Mujanic; Ayari; Kouame, Filling

Orgryte possible starting lineup:

Gustafsson; Lagerlund, Dyrestam, Styffe; Andersson, Parker-Price, Laturnus, Paulson; Sana, Christoffersson, Hofvander

We say: AIK Fotboll 2-0 Orgryte

AIK have been in excellent form of late, and we are expecting the Stockholm outfit to claim all three points with a routine win here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.