Preview: IFK Goteborg vs Degerfors - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 12:59 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 13:01

Degerfors will be bidding to avoid a fifth straight defeat in the Swedish Allsvenskan when they continue their campaign against IFK Goteborg on Sunday.

The visitors are currently 14th in the Swedish Allsvenskan table, picking up 10 points from 14 matches, while Goteborg are 13th, three points above their opponents here.

Match preview

Goteborg's record in the Swedish Allsvenskan this season is three wins, four draws and seven defeats from their 14 matches, which has left them down in 13th spot in the table on 13 points.

The Blue-Whites are actually 18-time Swedish champions, making them the second-most successful team at this level of football behind Malmo FF.

Joachim Bjorklund's side will enter this match off the back of a 3-1 win over Levadia in the second leg of their Conference League second qualifying round contest, which saw them advance to the next stage courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate success.

Goteborg will now take on Gent in the next round, but their attention is currently on the league, and they will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat to Sirius last time out.

The Blue-Whites have lost three of their last four in Sweden's top flight, but they did beat Brommapojkarna 2-1 in their last league fixture in front of their own fans.

© Imago

As for Degerfors, the visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden, which made it four straight losses for the strugglers in Sweden's top flight.

Henok Goitom's side have not been victorious in the league since a 2-1 success over AIK Stockholm on April 23, demonstrating their struggles.

Degerfors have a record of two wins, four draws and eight defeats from their 14 league matches this season, which has left them down in 14th spot in the table on 10 points, three points behind 13th-placed Goteborg ahead of this weekend's contest.

The visitors have never won Sweden's top flight, but they have been runners-up on two previous occasions - 1940-41 and 1963.

IFK Goteborg Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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IFK Goteborg form (all competitions):

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Degerfors Swedish Allsvenskan form:

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Team News

Goteborg will be without the services of Arbnor Mucolli through injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape for their return to league action.

Adam Bergmark-Wiberg and Tobias Heintz are both expected to feature in forward areas for the home side in this weekend's league fixture.

David Kruse will also be a notable starter in the middle of midfield.

As for Degerfors, Daniel Sundgren is unlikely to be available, with the 35-year-old dealing with an injury which has seen him miss the team's last two matches.

Head coach Goitom could name an unchanged side for this match despite the disappointment of the 1-0 defeat to Djurgarden last time out.

As a result, there could be spots in forward areas for Ludvig Fritzon and Robin Dzabic.

IFK Goteborg possible starting lineup:

Andersson; Eriksson, Yeboah, Hermannsson, Tolf; Mansson, Kruse, Thordarson; Clemmensen, Bergmark-Wiberg, Heintz

Degerfors possible starting lineup:

Igonen; Ohlsson, Faqa, Skuseth, Diatara; Karlsson; Girmai, Hussein, Barsoum; Fritzon, Dzabic

We say: IFK Goteborg 2-1 Degerfors

Degerfors will be the fresher of the two teams entering this match, but Goteborg have home advantage, and we are predicting a narrow success for the Blue-Whites.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.