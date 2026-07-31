Championship transfer news: Valencia star with 119 games 'receives offer' from Swansea City

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 12:30

Swansea City are allegedly attempting to sign Valencia star Andre Almeida.

With Vitor Matos having recorded 14 wins and six draws from his opening 31 matches as Swansea head coach, there is optimism that the Welsh outfit can compete for Premier League promotion in 2026-27.

A statement has been made in the summer transfer window with Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, New Zealand World Cup star Elijah Just and Zulte Waregem winger Joseph Opuku having all been signed.

However, with Ethan Galbraith having left for Stoke City in a £10m deal, funds remain available at a time when more central midfielders need to be added to the squad.

According to Marca, Swansea want to pull off a major coup by attracting Almeida to South Wales.

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Could Swansea sign Andre Almeida?

The report claims that Swansea have already submitted an official offer for the former Portugal Under-21 international.

Valencia paid in the region of £7m to sign Almeida from Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2022, and the 26-year-old has since gone on to become a regular at the Mestalla.

A total of four goals and 13 assists have been contributed from 119 appearances, although just 11 starts were made in La Liga in 2025-26.

With just three substitute outings coming across the last eight fixtures, Valencia have made the decision to cash in on Almeida.

A potential transfer fee is not mentioned, while it is suggested that Almeida is not convinced about making the switch to Swansea at this time.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

What next for Swansea?

Not only have Swansea just sold long-serving Liam Cullen to Leicester City, they are preparing to face Leganes in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

They face a testing start to the campaign, first hosting Birmingham City in the EFL Cup first round before facing Stoke City, Sheffield United and Derby County in their opening three Championship fixtures.