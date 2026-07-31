Man United vs. Atletico Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for pre-season clash

By Matt Law | 31 Jul 2026 12:19 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 12:21

Manchester United will continue their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

The Red Devils are building towards the start of the new Premier League season, with Michael Carrick's side opening their campaign against Hull City on August 22.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Atletico Madrid kick off?

The pre-season match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Atletico Madrid being played?

The pre-season contest between Man United and Atletico Madrid is being played at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Strawberry Arena is the largest stadium in Scandinavia, and it has a capacity of 50,000 seated at football matches.

How to watch Man United vs. Atletico Madrid in the UK

TV channels

The pre-season clash will be available to watch live on MUTV.

The club's official television channel can be purchased for £29.99 per year.

Via Sky, MUTV can be added to an existing subscription for £7 a month.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via the official Man United App.

MUTV is also available on Xbox, Amazon Fire, Android TV and AppleTV.

Highlights

Highlights of the pre-season match will be available on MUTV.

Man United's X account will also post highlights, including any goals which are scored by the 20-time English champions.

What is at stake for Man United and Atletico?

Man United opened their preparations for the new season with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham, but they bounced back in style last time out, thumping Rosenborg 5-0 in Norway.

The 20-time English champions now have games against Atletico, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan before opening their 2026-27 Premier League campaign away to newly-promoted Hull City on August 22.

Man United will once again be missing a number of first-team players, with many still on post-World Cup breaks, but the same can also be said for Atletico.

Diego Simeone's side will also face Manchester City and Marseille as part of their preparations for the 2026-27 campaign.

Atletico's new season will begin against Malaga on August 19.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. Atletico Madrid can be viewed here