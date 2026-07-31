Preview: Nordsjaelland vs Randers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 31 Jul 2026 11:42 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 11:44

Nordsjaelland and Randers will go head-to-head in matchweek two of the Danish Superliga when they meet at Right to Dream Park on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts began their league campaign with a 1-1 draw against Horsens before securing their place in the next round of Conference League qualifying a few days later, while Randers also opened their domestic season with a draw after being held at home by Silkeborg.

Match preview

The 2025-26 campaign saw Nordsjaelland achieve their highest finish in the Danish top flight since finishing as runners-up in 2012-13, with Jens Fonsskov Olsen's side ending the season third in the standings.

The Tigers recorded 15 wins, five draws and 12 defeats from their 32 league matches, securing European football in the process and earning a place in the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

Their European campaign began just three days before the new Superliga season, with Nordsjaelland drawn against Swedish side GAIS in the Conference League second qualifying round, where despite entering as strong favourites, Olsen's side suffered a shock 1-0 defeat in Gothenburg in the first leg.

Nordsjaelland responded in emphatic fashion after returning to domestic action, drawing 1-1 away against Horsens before recording their biggest win of the season so far by thrashing GAIS 6-0 at Right to Dream Park to overturn the first-leg deficit and progress to the third qualifying round, where they will face Icelandic side Valur Reykjavik.

Despite their inconsistent start, the Tigers will now play their second home match in three days and will hope their European form can carry over into the league as they search for their first Superliga victory of the season.

© Imago

As for Randers, Rasmus Bertelsen's side came dangerously close to relegation last season, surviving by just a single point after a poor end to the campaign from FC Fredericia helped keep them in the top flight.

The Horses will be determined to avoid another relegation battle this time around and have strengthened their attacking options with the arrivals of forwards Kasper Junker and Mohamed Sankoh.

However, they have also lost experienced midfielder Andre Romer, who joined Icelandic side KA Akureyri, while Australian goalkeeper Paul Izzo, who was left out of their opening fixture, could also be heading for the exit door.

The addition of attacking reinforcements was a necessity for Randers after they scored just 33 goals last season, the lowest total in the division and a key reason behind their struggles throughout the campaign.

Only bottom-placed Vejle recorded a lower attacking return, highlighting the scale of the improvement required if Bertelsen's side are to move away from the relegation picture this term.

Their opening Superliga fixture against Silkeborg offered some encouragement, with Randers taking the lead after just 10 minutes before eventually settling for a 1-1 draw against a side who also struggled last season and finished only one point above them.

Randers can take confidence from their recent record against Nordsjaelland, having recorded one of their standout performances of last season with a 3-0 victory when the sides met in September, although the Tigers responded with a 1-0 win in the following encounter.

Nordsjaelland Danish Superliga form:

D

Nordsjaelland form (all competitions):

L D W

Randers Danish Superliga form:

W

Team News

© Imago

Nordsjaelland have no fresh injury concerns following their opening league fixture and midweek European success, although with this already being their fourth competitive match of the season, Olsen could decide to rotate his squad.

Runar Norheim impressed during the 6-0 victory over GAIS by scoring twice and should retain his place in the starting XI, while Villum Berthelsen, Prince Amoako Junior and Hjalte Boe Rasmussen are also expected to continue in attack.

The Tigers will remain without Araphat Mohammed and Souleymane Alio, who continue to recover from long-term injuries and have not featured since 2025.

Randers will be without Warren Caddy, who remains sidelined until at least mid-August, while Oliver Jones continues his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out for more than 12 months.

With Izzo potentially closing in on a departure, Jannich Storch is expected to keep his place between the posts after starting the opening fixture against Silkeborg.

Nordsjaelland possible starting lineup:

Hansen; Ankersen, Salquist, Yirenkyi; Lahteenmaki, Roljkaer, Janssen, Norheim; Sadio, Berthelsen, Junior

Randers possible starting lineup:

Storch; Lissens, Dammers, Hoegh, Sjolstad; Pedersen, Bjorkengren; Edudzi, Mahmoud, Themsen; Sankoh

We say: Nordsjaelland 2-1 Randers

Both sides began their Superliga campaigns with draws and this could prove to be another closely contested encounter between two teams still searching for their first league victory of the season.

However, Nordsjaelland finished 15 points above Randers last term and have already shown their attacking quality in Europe, while their extra competitive fixtures should leave them sharper at this stage of the campaign.

Randers are likely to provide a difficult test, but we expect the hosts to make home advantage count and claim a narrow 2-1 victory at Right to Dream Park.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.