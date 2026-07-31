Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso in possible Nicolas Jackson hint after pre-season development

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 10:50

Xabi Alonso has suggested that Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson is 'part of his squad', amid speculation over the Senegal international's future.

The Blues are allegedly on the brink of finalising a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Danny Welbeck.

With the amount of strikers that Chelsea already have on their books, that has the potential to have direct consequences for Jackson.

Joao Pedro and Welbeck will likely be viewed to be at the top of the centre-forward pecking order, with Jackson, Emannuel Emegha, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu behind them.

However, speaking at a press conference on Friday, Alonso hinted at a role for the 25-year-old.

© Imago / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Alonso speaks on Jackson Chelsea future

Jackson has just arrived in Australia to link up with the Blues for the remainder of the pre-season tour, which also includes games in Asia.

Alonso said: "Nico joined yesterday in the squad of all the players and Nico is part of the squad and we welcome him and we start with him from today."

© Imago

Has Alonso revealed his Jackson stance?

At this point in time, Alonso could have merely been generalising when it came to saying that Jackson was part of his squad.

Even though Delap has been heavily linked with a transfer elsewhere, the Englishman started Tuesday's friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nevertheless, if Jackson was not in contention to remain at Chelsea, Alonso may have been prepared to leave the versatile attacker at Cobham before a transfer.

Aston Villa are viewed as the favourites to sign Jackson, yet they can no longer loan the player due to having already acquired Alejandro Garnacho via that method.

Unless Villa are going to pay £50m+ for the former Villarreal and Bayern Munich man, other clubs will need to present a suitable permanent or loan proposal.

With no quick developments likely, Jackson will now spend time with the group before potentially featuring on the Asia leg of the tour.