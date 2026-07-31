Manchester City transfer news: does Bouaddi have what it takes to start right away?

By Axel Clody | 31 Jul 2026 10:25

Doubts are easing over Ayyoub Bouaddi's future. Having been linked with Manchester City for several months, the Lille midfielder now looks set to join the Sky Blues this summer, barring a major turnaround.

A trickier question remains, though: at just 19 years old, can he already claim a starting role in one of the richest squads in Europe?

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester City and Lille are edging closer to an agreement. The player wants to join the Sky Blues, while Lille would like to keep hold of their prized asset for one more season, possibly in the form of a loan following his transfer.

Club president Olivier Letang had publicly backed that option in mid-July. 'My belief is that there is a strong chance he stays with us,' he said, convinced that an extra year in the north of France could further sharpen the midfielder.

Manchester City, however, are said to have a different plan. The English club want to prepare for a possible Rodri departure, with the Spaniard courted by Real Madrid, and bring Bouaddi into Enzo Maresca's project as early as this summer, for the club's first season since Pep Guardiola's exit.

A maturity that already impresses

© Imago / ANP

The Moroccan is no ordinary young player. His season in Ligue 1 hinted at that, and his performances at the 2026 World Cup confirmed it. Thrust into the Atlas Lions' starting eleven after choosing to represent Morocco, he immediately established himself as an important figure in midfield.

Joao Sacramento, assistant to Mohamed Ouahbi and a long-time aide of Jose Mourinho, has particularly highlighted his outstanding intelligence.

'When you meet Bouaddi, you quickly realise he is a different kind of player,' he explained to Record. 'He is an extremely intelligent young man.'

The Portuguese coach even described him as 'an extension of the manager on the pitch', evidence of his ability to quickly grasp instructions and organise play.

His numbers for Lille back up that maturity. A starter in 28 of his 30 appearances, Bouaddi played close to 2,340 minutes last season. He completed 85 per cent of his passes, made five recoveries and two tackles per game on average, while winning 57 per cent of his duels.

His attacking output remains limited, with just one assist to his name, but his role is centred more around balance, distribution and controlling the tempo of matches.

A completely different level of competition

© Imago / Every Second Media

At Manchester City, however, the step up will be significant.

Rodri remains the leading man in midfield for as long as a move to Real Madrid is not confirmed.

Alongside him, Tijjani Reijnders already holds an important status, while Mateo Kovacic, despite a season disrupted by injuries, retains plenty of experience.

Meanwhile, Spain international Nico Gonzalez, a player Pep Guardiola rated highly but who has struggled to truly establish himself, is reportedly being tracked by Atletico Madrid and could leave.

Manchester City have also just signed Elliot Anderson, who has become a standout performer over the past two seasons in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest and is now a regular for the England national team. It is hard to imagine the club investing so heavily in him only to leave him on the bench for long spells.

For now, only unwanted midfielder Kalvin Phillips looks certain to depart, which would free up a spot in the rotation.

In a midfield three, Bouaddi could therefore find playing time, particularly if Rodri joins Real Madrid and Manchester City do not bring in another major signing for his position. In that scenario, he would have a genuine chance to establish himself.

Even in a different setup, such as a double pivot, he could still push to break through, likely with Kovacic and/or Gonzalez as his main rivals, assuming both the Croatian and the Spaniard remain at Manchester City until the end of the transfer window, which is far from certain.

Bouaddi's stats compared to his future rivals

© Imago / Action Plus

Ayyoub Bouaddi's statistics currently trail behind most of his potential rivals at the Etihad Stadium.

With 5.48 duels won per game (from 9.70 contested), the Lille midfielder sits clearly behind Elliot Anderson (8.02), Rodri (7.08) and Nico Gonzalez (6.03). The only player he outperforms in that category is Tijjani Reijnders, who wins just 2.70 duels per game (from 6.55 total).

His passing numbers are also more modest, with 41 passes per game at 84.7 per cent accuracy, compared to over 90 per cent for both Rodri and Gonzalez, and that is in a league widely regarded as weaker than the Premier League, underlining the room he still has to grow in that department.

The one area where Bouaddi genuinely stands out is his ability to beat opponents with the ball. With 1.35 successful dribbles per game, he sits joint-top of the group alongside Elliot Anderson (1.35), clearly ahead of Tijjani Reijnders (1.10), Nico Gonzalez (0.75) and Rodri (0.42).

Beyond that ability to create individual moments with the ball, his physical impact and control of tempo remain below the standards set by Manchester City's other midfield options.

Player comparison Statistic Ayyoub Bouaddi LOSC Lille Ligue 1 · 2025/26 Rodri Manchester City Premier League · 2025/26 Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest Premier League · 2025/26 Nico González Manchester City Premier League · 2025/26 Tijjani Reijnders Manchester City Premier League · 2025/26 Volume Minutes played 2 330 1 513 3 334 1 568 1 636 Passing Passes 41.0 96.2 64.3 75.5 43.9 Pass accuracy % 84.73% 90.11% 85.52% 90.35% 89.1% Duels Total duels 9.70 10.5 14.6 10.9 6.55 Duels won 5.48 7.08 8.02 6.03 2.70 Attack Goals scored 0.00 0.06 0.11 0.06 0.28 Assists 0.04 0.00 0.11 0.00 0.11 Successful dribbles 1.35 0.42 1.35 0.75 1.10 Balls lost 1.04 0.65 1.73 0.92 0.99 Shots 0.62 1.01 1.19 0.80 2.70 Through passes 0.04 0.24 0.11 0.06 0.11 Big chances created 0.12 0.12 0.22 0.06 0.22 5 players compared

Midfield radar Normalised to the max of each axis. Pass accuracy % Total duels Goals scored Successful dribbles Shots Big chances created 84.7 90.1 85.5 90.3 89.1 9.70 10.5 14.6 10.9 6.55 0 0.06 0.11 0.06 0.28 1.35 0.42 1.35 0.75 1.10 0.62 1.01 1.19 0.80 2.70 0.12 0.12 0.22 0.06 0.22 Ayyoub Bouaddi LOSC Lille Ligue 1 2025/26 · 30 matches · 2 330 min Rodri Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 · 21 matches · 1 513 min Elliot Anderson Nottingham Forest Premier League 2025/26 · 38 matches · 3 334 min Nico González Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 · 25 matches · 1 568 min Tijjani Reijnders Manchester City Premier League 2025/26 · 28 matches · 1 636 min

Lille: a wise choice or one season too many?

© Iconsport / Philippe Lecoeur/FEP

Staying an extra year at Lille would offer clear benefits: greater responsibility, guaranteed playing time and a more gradual progression.

But if Rodri departs and a spot opens up immediately, returning to Lille could also feel like passing up a rare opportunity.

Bouaddi has already shown at the World Cup that he can rise to the occasion outside his comfort zone. His precociousness, intelligence and technical composure give him the tools to spring further surprises.

Can he start regularly this season? Not automatically. The competition will be fierce. But if the circumstances work in his favour, he already looks capable of playing a far bigger role than a simple learning curve, and of picking up significant minutes along the way.