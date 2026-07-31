Preview: Plymouth Argyle vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 31 Jul 2026 09:59 , Last updated: 31 Jul 2026 10:12

Looking to maintain their perfect start to pre-season, Plymouth Argyle welcome Bristol City to Home Park on Saturday afternoon in what will be the first of two friendlies the Robins contest on the same day.

Match preview

Plymouth ended the 2025-26 campaign unbeaten across their final six matches but still narrowly missed out on the League One playoffs, finishing just two points adrift of the top six.

Hoping to go one better this season, Tom Cleverley's side have strengthened with six new arrivals, including goalkeeper Murphy Cooper from Queens Park Rangers and former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White.

However, last season's leading scorer Lorent Tolaj, who scored 18 League One goals in just 33 appearances, has joined Saturday's opponents in a deal reportedly worth £4m, leaving the Pilgrims yet to replace their primary attacking outlet.

Even so, Plymouth have enjoyed an impressive start to pre-season, recording victories over Plymouth Parkway, Bath City, Torquay United and Truro while scoring nine goals and conceding just once.

Saturday's meeting with Championship opposition represents their toughest test of the summer before ending their pre-season against Tavistock and taking on bitter rivals Exeter City in the opening round of the EFL Cup.

© Imago

Bristol City also face a busy weekend after scheduling two friendlies on Saturday, mirroring Wednesday's double-header against Newcastle United, who have since seen Eddie Howe leave his role as manager, and Forest Green Rovers.

Skubala's strongest side produced one of the standout results of pre-season by thrashing the Premier League outfit 4-1, while a younger Robins XI were beaten 3-2 by Robbie Savage's Forest Green later that evening.

Newcastle included the likes of Lewis Hall, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga, but first-half goals from summer arrivals Sam Greenwood and Tolaj put Bristol City firmly in control.

Max Bird added a superb third after the break before a Sven Botman own goal completed the scoring, with Barnes grabbing the visitors' only reply.

Since arriving from Lincoln City after guiding the Imps to the League One title, Skubala has overseen the arrivals of three players expected to feature prominently this season, though further additions could still arrive following Ross McCrorie's move to Rangers.

Saturday's double-header will provide Bristol City's final preparations before they begin their competitive campaign against Walsall.

The Robins will also take confidence from their recent record against Plymouth, having avoided defeat in their last six meetings with the Pilgrims, winning five and drawing one.

Plymouth Argyle Club Friendlies 3 form:

W W W W

Bristol City Club pre-season form:

L D W L W

Team News

© Imago

Neither side has reported any fresh injury concerns, giving both managers the opportunity to field strong lineups.

With this being Plymouth's toughest friendly of the summer, Cleverley is expected to select his strongest available XI.

New signing Cooper should continue between the posts, while Irish winger Ronan Curtis is set to feature on the wing and Aribim Pepple could once again spearhead the attack after scoring two from two during pre-season.

As for the travelling Robins, they may rotate slightly given they face Exeter City later in the day, but Skubala is still expected to name an experienced side.

Scott Twine could replace Bird in midfield as he builds match fitness, while Tolaj is in line to face his former club for the first time.

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Ross, Pleguezuelo, Mitchell, Hartridge; Ralls, Boateng, White; Curtis, Oseni, Pepple

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Tanner, Dickie, Eissat, Pring; Randell, Knight; Morrison, Twine, Greenwood; Tolaj

We say: Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Bristol City

If Bristol City name a similar lineup to the one that produced a stunning 4-1 victory over Newcastle United, Plymouth could be facing their toughest test of pre-season so far.

However, with the Pilgrims unbeaten in their last seven matches and showing strong form ahead of the new campaign, we expect a competitive contest.

The Robins should have enough quality to edge the encounter and secure their third pre-season win of the summer.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.