Bristol City summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Black Cats in 2026 window

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Jun 2026 12:58

The summer of 2025 brought a number of new faces to Ashton Gate, both on and off the pitch, as Bristol City looked to build on the playoff finish they achieved the previous season.

However, a turbulent start to 2026 saw the Robins' form decline at the turn of the New Year, ultimately leading to the departure of Gerhard Struber.

The club then turned to Roy Hodgson, who returned to the Bristol City dugout 44 years after his previous spell, to oversee the final seven matches of the campaign.

While those changes were taking place in the Championship, Michael Skubala was guiding Lincoln City to the League One title.

The former Imps boss has since swapped Sincil Bank for Ashton Gate, arriving as Bristol City's new head coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Recent reports now suggest that the Robins are close to appointing former Notts County and Forest Green Rovers manager Ian Burchnall as Skubala's assistant, while ex-Arsenal defender Steve Bould is also expected to join the coaching staff as first-team coach.

Alongside reshaping the backroom team, Bristol City will be keen to strengthen their playing squad this summer as they look to improve on last season's mid-table finish and push towards the playoff places once again.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bristol City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Bristol City confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

© Imago

Sinclair Armstrong (ST | £1.75m to Goztepe)

Mark Sykes (RM | Free Agent)

Harry Cornick (CF| Free Agent)

Sam Morsy (CM | Free Agent)

Bristol City net spend: Summer 2026

Bristol City total spend summer 2026: £0m

Bristol City total income summer 2026: £1.75m

Bristol City net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Bristol City transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Iconsport / Credit Marcin Calak / Alamy

Dominic Ballard (Leyton Orient)

Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic)

Sam Greenwood (Pogon Szczecin)

Out

No rumours!

You can find a complete list of the latest Bristol City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.