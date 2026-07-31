Preview: Wrexham vs Sunderland - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 31 Jul 2026 08:47

Wrapping up their involvement in this year's Premier League Summer Series, both Sunderland and Wrexham will seek a morale-boosting win when they meet in Pennsylvania on Sunday.

While the Black Cats are preparing for an upcoming European campaign, their Welsh counterparts will target promotion from the Championship next season.

Match preview

Having invested heavily in overhauling the squad that earned them a return to the big time, Sunderland were handsomely rewarded for their ambition last season, upsetting the odds to finish seventh in the Premier League.

After eight years away from England's top tier, Regis Le Bris exceeded all expectations by leading the Wearside club into Europe for the first time since 1974.

Ahead of their Europa League adventure, the Black Cats have been building up to the new domestic campaign, and they kicked off pre-season with a 5-1 victory over York City.

Le Bris then led his squad to the United States for a trio of friendly fixtures, starting with a 4-2 loss to Liverpool in Nashville.

Sunderland were subsequently beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in New Jersey, so they will aim to finish the Summer Series on a high this weekend.

When they return to Europe next week, further games against Lens and Rennes await, before visiting Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener on August 22.

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Alamy Live News

Meanwhile, Wrexham will kick off with a mouthwatering Welsh derby against Cardiff City, which follows next week's EFL Cup tie versus Middlesbrough.

Last term, Phil Parkinson's side narrowly missed out on making the Championship playoffs, finally halting their remarkable ascent through the English football pyramid.

With eyes firmly fixed on taking the next step, they have made a very promising start to pre-season: after an opening draw with Wisla Krakow, the Reds beat Manchester United 1-0 thanks to Sam Smith's first-half strike.

Smith also struck the winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Leeds United a few days later, before they lost 1-0 to Liverpool in New York.

Now, Wrexham's brief brand-building US tour comes to a close at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, where Parkinson will meet one of his former clubs.

Wrexham pre-season form:

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Sunderland pre-season form:

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Team News

© Imago

Sunderland travelled to the States without club captain Granit Xhaka, Chemsdine Talbi, Omar Alderete and new signing Thomas Meunier due to their involvement in the World Cup knockout phase.

Several others - such as Brian Brobbey, Nilson Angulo, Habib Diarra and Robin Roefs - have already joined the squad and should be involved on Sunday.

Noah Sadiki and Simon Adingra also appeared from the bench against Leeds, so they may now be ready to start.

Meanwhile, Wrexham are set to name a strong first XI, as this will be their final warm-up game before visiting Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup next Friday.

Either Smith or Kieffer Moore could lead the Championship club's attack, with support provided by Bailey Cadamarteri and Nathan Broadhead; Ollie Rathbone and Davis Keillor-Dunn offer different options.

Veteran goalkeeper Danny Ward may drop down to the bench, with first choice Arthur Okonkwo reclaiming the gloves.

Wrexham possible starting lineup:

Okonkwo; Vyner, Hyam, Doyle; Longman, O'Brien, M. James, Thomason; Cadamarteri, Broadhead; Smith

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, O'Nien, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Mundle; Brobbey

We say: Wrexham 1-2 Sunderland

With many of their World Cup stars now reintegrated and returning to match-fitness, Sunderland can finish off their Stateside trip with a win over Wrexham.

The ambitious Welsh club are well organised and always pose a threat, but the Europe-bound Black Cats boast some top-level talent.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.