Wolves transfer news: Who is Andrew Ventura? 'Enquiry' rejected for former Cesar Peixoto star man

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 11:12

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly failed with an enquiry for Flamengo goalkeeper Andrew Ventura.

Cesar Peixoto is currently preparing for this first game at Molineux, a pre-season friendly against Racing de Santander on Saturday.

However, there is an acceptance behind the scenes at Molineux that more signings must be made before the end of the summer transfer window.

As a result of Jose Sa being expected to leave Wolves and Sam Johnstone being injured, third-choice goalkeeper Daniel Bentley is currently between the sticks.

According to SBT Rio journalist Vene Casagrande, Peixoto is interested in a reunion with a familiar face.

© Iconsport / Carlos Silva/Icon Sport

Who is Andrew Ventura?

Wolves have allegedly made an enquiry for Andrew, who made the switch to Flamengo in January.

Andrew had previously been a star man under Peixoto at Gil Vicente, conceding just 12 goals in 17 Primeira Liga appearances during the first half of 2025-26.

With just 144 goals conceded in 116 matches, keeping 36 clean sheets in the process, Andrew was arguably one of Primeira Liga's best goalkeepers before his high-profile transfer.

Nevertheless, since his arrival at Flamengo, he has made just six appearances, none of them coming in Brazil's top flight and just one outing being made in the Copa Libertadores.

He has been an unused substitute for all 20 of Flamengo's Brasileiro fixtures in 2026, yet his club are said to have rejected the chance to cash in on the 25-year-old.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Wolves will return with a formal offer having failed to make progress with an enquiry.

© Imago

Could Sam Johnstone be Wolves number one?

In a recent injury update, Wolves said that Johnstone is on schedule to be back in full training by the middle of August.

Theoretically, the former England international could take the place of Bentley in time, but the 33-year-old has been linked with an exit.

Wolves would probably prefer to cash in on Johnstone and find a replacement who can compete with Bentley for the number one role.

However, that may be dependent on what offers are made for a stopper who featured on 12 occasions in last season's Premier League.