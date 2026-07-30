Spurs lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for pre-season clash as Andy Robertson pushes for first maiden start

By Seye Omidiora | 30 Jul 2026 21:36

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi faces an Andy Robertson decision as Spurs prepare for Saturday's pre-season clash against Chelsea.

The experienced defender is in contention for his maiden starting berth for the North Londoners, having enjoyed a thirty-minute cameo in the victory over Sydney FC before confidently converting his effort during the subsequent penalty shootout triumph.

However, the smart money remains on Rio Kyerematen retaining the left-back slot for a fourth successive match, slotting into a defensive unit alongside Ben Davies, Kota Takai and Tye Hall.

That prospective backline will provide the shield for shot-stopper Martin Dubravka, with the Lilywhites desperate to send a statement of intent against their top-flight domestic rivals.

In the engine room, the Spurs faithful have already caught a glimpse of marquee summer arrivals Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes operating in tandem against MK Dons, and the Italian tactician may well unleash the pair from the first whistle once more.

Higher up the pitch, Mathys Tel has been a prominent figure throughout the club's warm-up fixtures — providing an assist against Auckland before finding the net against Sydney — which has only bolstered his claims for a starting role out wide.

The youngster is widely tipped to link up with Conor Gallagher and Manor Solomon, forming the trio just behind the main frontman.

Exactly who takes on that striking mantle remains fiercely contested in a straight shootout between Richarlison and Dominic Solanke, though De Zerbi might lean towards the latter given he was restricted to a substitute appearance in their previous outing.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Hall, Takai, Davies, Kyerematen; Fernandes, Tonali; Solomon, Gallagher, Tel; Solanke

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season friendly