Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'eyeing up' move for Championship attacker this summer

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 12:01

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Burnley star Zian Flemming before the end of the summer window.

Daniel Farke's side are aiming high during this off-season trading point, however, Leeds recently suffered a blow in their pursuit of Julian Brandt, who is a free agent after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The Whites are looking for more attacking talent to partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the top end of the pitch, with the former Everton man arguably unlucky to miss out on an England spot at the World Cup.

Leeds recorded their maiden win of this summer's Premier League Summer Series with a 1-0 victory over Sunderland in the United States, where German forward Lukas Nmecha found the net from range.

Expectation has certainly risen around Elland Road ahead of their second campaign back in the top flight, with Farke's troops comfortably avoiding relegation last term with a 14th-placed finish.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds 'set sights' on Burnley's Flemming?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are focusing on attacking targets other than Brandt currently, preparing for an eventuality in which the former Germany international ends up elsewhere.

The report claims that the Whites are eyeing up a move for Burnley attacker Flemming, who impressed massively in the Premier League last season despite his side suffering relegation to the Championship.

With the Clarets now preparing for at least one year of second-tier football in Lancashire, it is understood that the Dutchman could be available for a move away after just two years at the Turf Moor club.

As well as Leeds, it is understood that newly-promoted Coventry City and Brentford are keen on the talents of the 27-year-old, with the latter potentially targeting a raid of Burnley's top players this summer.

Keith Andrew's side have already completed the signing of winger Jaidon Anthony from the Clarets and could return to the negotiating table at Turf Moor to seal the services of Flemming.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Premier League experience

Whilst ex-Dortmund hero Brandt is an exciting name and transfer target, it is also important that Leeds continue to court players with experience of performing exceptionally in the Premier League.

After promising spells for both Millwall and Burnley in the Championship, Flemming made the seamless step up to top-flight football last season, scoring 11 goals in just 29 Premier League appearances.

At the age of 27, the Dutchman still has plenty of years at his peak levels if he looks after himself and could become one of the cult heroes of a golden era at Elland Road under head coach Farke.