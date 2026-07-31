West Ham transfer news: Hammers 'in talks' over double Sunderland swoop ahead of Championship campaign

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 12:24

West Ham United have reportedly entered talks to sign Sunderland duo Simon Adingra and Wilson Isidor.

The Black Cats are preparing for a campaign under the continental lights in the Europa League with Regis Le Bris after securing an outstanding sixth-placed finish in the Premier League last term.

On the contrary, those at the London Stadium are dusting themselves off from a sobering relegation and gearing up for a year of Championship action, with West Ham retaining the services of star man Jarrod Bowen.

Understandably, though, there have been a number of high-profile exits from the Hammers already this summer, with Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville leaving for Tottenham Hotspur and Al-Hilal respectively.

Alongside fellow recently-relegated side Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham are overwhelming favourites to secure a top-two finish in the Championship and an immediate return to the Premier League.

© Iconsport / SUSA

West Ham eyeing Sunderland duo?

According to West Ham insider ExWHUEmployee, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are exploring potential left-wing options this summer, scouring the market for Premier League players who are surplus to requirement at their current clubs.

Firstly, the report claims that the Hammers are keen on the talents of Sunderland attacker Adingra, who the Black Cats are supposedly hoping to offload permanently before the start of the season.

It is understood that Sunderland's valuation of the Ivorian massively exceeds what West Ham are currently willing to pay, however, a loan-to-buy deal could be arranged between the two clubs.

As well as Adingra, the East Londoners are also said to be interested in Sunderland striker Isidor, who has spent a big part of the summer so far at the World Cup with tournament minnows Haiti.

Currently on the books at the London Stadium, Maxwel Cornet is believed to be a good friend of Adingra - a relationship which could help West Ham secure the services of the Sunderland man.

© Imago

Pick of the loans

Boasting an embarrassment of riches at Championship level and the grandest stadium in the division, West Ham should be an easy sell to potential loan signings from Premier League clubs this summer.

A temporary arrival to the London Stadium for the 2026-27 season would be guaranteed exceptional teammates in the form of Bowen and a good shot at glory in the automatic promotion race.

As a result, the Hammers should have their pick of the best Premier League loan players before the shutting of the window, beating their Championship rivals to the most-wanted wantaways.