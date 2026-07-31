Ipswich Town transfer news: Tractor Boys 'hanging about' in three-horse race for Burnley midfielder

By Carter White | 31 Jul 2026 12:48

Ipswich Town have reportedly entered the race for Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis this summer.

The Tractor Boys are preparing for life back in the Premier League under new head coach Gary O'Neil following Kieran McKenna's shock departure from Portman Road at the end of last season.

Looking to avoid an immediate relegation to the second tier, Ipswich are aiming to recruit top-flight attacking talent, with Strasbourg star Julio Enciso supposedly of interest to the East Anglians.

The South American forward spent a part of this summer at the World Cup with Paraguay, who shocked the world by defeating Germany in the last 32 before coming up short against France in the next round.

O'Neil's side have commenced their pre-season action for the summer and are set to play two friendly fixtures on Saturday afternoon - one of them being a trip to League One side Wycombe Wanderers.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Ipswich want Burnley midfielder Luis?

According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon via East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are looking to secure the services of a combative midfielder with Premier League experience during what remains of the summer window.

The report claims that the Tractor Boys are 'hanging about' in the hunt for Burnley man Florentino, with Fulham and Hull City also supposedly keen on the talents of the 26-year-old enforcer.

Spending the 2025-26 on loan from Benfica at Turf Moor, the Clarets were obliged to purchase the player permanently for just over £20m this summer following the triggering of a clause in the agreement.

However - with the potential of relegation in mind - Florentino's deal states that he would be allowed to leave the club on loan after August 1 if Burnley were competing in the Championship this term.

A temporary move away from Lancashire appears increasingly likely, with head coach Nicky Hayen omitting the midfielder from a recent pre-season friendly against Ajax to avoid a possible injury ahead of a transfer.

© Imago

Florentino's Premier League debut

Florentino played his maiden campaign in the Premier League last time out but failed to set the world alight as Burnley barely landed a punch in the relegation scrap, finishing in a lowly 19th position.

The 26-year-old featured in 31 and started 25 top-flight contests for Scott Parker's side during a difficult campaign in which they dropped well below the standards of the 20-team division.

With extensive experience of playing top-flight football at Benfica, Monaco and Getafe, Florentino is not content with a season of Championship football at Turf Moor under Hayen in 2026-27.