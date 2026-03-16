Chelsea transfer news: Sanctions, fines revealed for rule breaks during Roman Abramovich era

By Darren Plant | 16 Mar 2026 18:05

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has insisted that a major Premier League punishment handed to the club will not be viewed as "a negative distraction".

The Blues are currently preparing to face Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

However, it was revealed on Monday that the Premier League had made a decision on the punishment that will be handed to Chelsea for multiple rule breaches during the Roman Abramovich era.

An Independent Commission has handed Chelsea a £10.75m fine for breaches of the Premier League’s rules relating to financial reporting, third party Investment and youth development when Abramovich was club owner.

Furthermore, Chelsea have been given a one-year transfer ban, which is suspended for two years, and handed a nine-month suspension from signing academy players.

Current owners BlueCo self-reported the issues to the relevant bodies as soon as it became clear that there had been wrongdoing.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Rosenior feels 'line drawn' over Abramovich rule-breaks

Speaking at a press conference in the hours after the development, Rosenior was taking the positives from a decision having been made.

He told reporters: "No, it's not a negative distraction. I think actually that's a line drawn through that issue.

"We can move on and we can plan to make this club as strong as possible in the long term. That's the idea from the ownership, myself and everybody involved with the club."

© Imago

Chelsea fortunate to avoid bigger punishment

More specifically, Chelsea made 36 secret payments to unregistered agents and third parties on multiple occasions between 2011 and 2018.

The investigation found that there had been "obvious and deliberate breaches" that involved "deception and concealment".

Transfers involving Eden Hazard, Ramires, David Luiz, Willian and Samuel Eto'o were among those that were completed in a manner which went against the regulations.

Had Abramovich still been the owner of Chelsea, or BlueCo had not been so cooperative with the Premier League, it is fair to assume that Chelsea would have been handed an outright transfer ban and/or received a points penalty in the Premier League.