Nottingham Forest transfer news: Givairo Read talks up Roma battle for signature

By Darren Plant | 31 Jul 2026 15:18

Feyenoord defender Givairo Read has suggested that he finds it "exciting" to be involved in a tug of war between Nottingham Forest and Roma.

The 20-year-old has established himself as one of European football's most highly-regarded young full-backs through his performances at De Kuip.

Contributing five goals and 11 assists from 54 appearances has put him on the radar of several top European clubs.

However, it is Forest and Roma who are vying for the Netherlands Under-21 international's signature, with Feyenoord allegedly demanding in the region of €25m (£21.39m).

While Roma are said to be closer to meeting Feyenoord's asking price, Forest remain very much in the race for Read's signature.

© Imago

Read speaks on Nottingham Forest, Roma interest

Speaking in an interview with Voetbal International, Read insists that he has made no decision on his next club.

Nevertheless, at the same time, the starlet has acknowledged that he feels good about being wanted by two high-profile clubs.

Read said: "Of course, I find it quite exciting. But I can’t see into the future. I don’t know myself what is going to happen. In fact, I don’t think I even know everything that is currently going on, and that is deliberate,” he said.

"My agents keep a lot away from me so that I can keep my head on football and focus fully on getting fit and in shape for the new season. I’ll just see what happens eventually."

That said, Read says that he is also not ruling out remaining at Feyenoord for another season.

He added: "If the opportunity comes at a club I like, then I am ready for it. I can’t explain it; it is a feeling. I feel it. You must always have confidence in yourself.

"It is not that I think: I have to leave now, because I have learned everything I can here. Certainly not. I still have an awful lot to learn, and I have only just turned 20.

"But what I do say is that if the opportunity for a transfer arises, I want to consider it."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Read would be ideal Nottingham Forest signing

Oliver Glasner is in the process of acquiring players who can make the seamless fit into his 3-4-2-1 formation.

While Read has plenty of experience at right-back, it is his attacking attributes that have established his reputation, and they could be used at wing-back.

Not only does he have the impressive return of three goals and 10 assists in 43 Eredivisie appearances, he is capable of playing on both sides of the pitch.