Barcelona transfer news: 'Fresh update' emerges as player's camp 'respond' to speculation

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jun 2026 19:14

Barcelona are said to be maintaining a completely calm stance despite intense media speculation surrounding the future of Raphinha.

Recent rumours had suggested that Saudi Pro League heavyweights Al-Hilal were finalising astronomical contract proposals to lure the Brazil international away from Spain.

The multi-million-pound packages would reportedly triple the current earnings of the former Leeds United star following his recent commitment to a long-term contract extension until 2028.

Raphinha camp rejects "unfounded" lucrative Saudi rumours

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Barca Universal reports that representatives close to the 29-year-old have firmly responded by declaring that any talk of an imminent departure is entirely "unfounded".

The experienced attacker remains entirely focused on his international duties with Brazil as they navigate their highly demanding World Cup campaign in North America.

The source reports that Raphinha's post-World Cup plan involves taking a brief summer vacation after the tournament before immediately returning to Spain to begin pre-season training under manager Hansi Flick.

Senior boardroom officials at the Camp Nou remain are understood to be comfortable with the situation and fully believe the forward is completely dedicated to capturing more major silverware next season.

How Raphinha sale could offer Rashford Barcelona lifeline

© Iconsport / PA Images

Previous reports had indicated that Marcus Rashford could get renewed hope in his desire to move to Barcelona after rumours of Raphinha's departure emerged.

The Englishman spent the 2025-26 season on loan in Spain, with Barca having a £26m agreement to make the deal permanent.

However, the deadline to take up that offer has now expired, with the England international currently set to return to Old Trafford, despite player and club wanting a different outcome.

United are understood to have set an asking price of £40m for Rashford this summer, with the Red Devils keen to get a decent fee for their academy graduate.

Links to Barca remain, however, any deal is said to be contingent on the Spanish giants selling Raphinha to the Middle East this summer.