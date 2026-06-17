Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'handed boost' in pursuit of £84m-valued Real Madrid star as Jose Mourinho's 'preference' is made known

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jun 2026 18:09

Reports in Spain are suggesting that Real Madrid selling Aurelien Tchouameni to Manchester United is in Los Blancos' best interests.

Previous rumours suggested that the Red Devils were interested in signing the France international as Casemiro's replacement.

However, despite the Manchester club's dream interest in the Real man, two major obstacles were revealed: his wages and a reported £84m asking price.

Nonetheless, fresh reports now indicate that Michael Carrick's side could get a major break due to Jose Mourinho's interest in another of Man Utd's Premier League-based midfield targets.

Real Madrid 'consider' Tchouameni sale beneficial

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Spanish outlet Defensa Central via Sport Witness reports that letting Tchouameni leave for Old Trafford is actually an ideal scenario.

The 26-year-old midfielder faces an increasingly uncertain future at the Santiago Bernabeu as Mourinho outlines his vision for the upcoming campaign.

While the France international has long attracted substantial transfer interest from the Premier League, especially from United, Real are now said to be keen to sanction a departure to raise essential funds.

Recouping a significant financial package would immediately allow the La Liga giants to advance their own priority incoming operations before the summer window closes.

Mourinho 'prioritises' summer move for Man Utd target

© Imago / Craig Mercer

The source explains that Real Madrid want to sanction the Frenchman's departure primarily to pave the way for West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes.

Mourinho reportedly views the 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder as his absolute dream addition to spearhead the new sporting project in Spain.

However, Real Madrid will face intense competition from Man Utd, who have also established the relegated midfielder as their priority target this summer.

Furthermore, Chelsea could emerge as an alternative destination for Tchouameni following the appointment of manager Xabi Alonso at Stamford Bridge.