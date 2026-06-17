Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Why Switzerland's style could play into Bosnia-Herzegovina's hands

By Ellis Stevens | 17 Jun 2026 17:28

Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina will continue their 2026 World Cup Group B campaigns when they clash at Los Angeles Stadium on June 18, with both teams level on one point following draws in their opening matches.

Murat Yakin's team will enter the contest as favourites, especially given their recent World Cup pedigree, having reached the round of 16 in four of the last five tournaments, with a group-stage exit in 2010 the only exception.

However, Bosnia-Herzegovina will travel into the game believing they can trouble the Schweizer Nati, particularly after the performances in their respective Group B openers.

A clear contrast in styles emerged in their opening games, setting up an intriguing tactical battle at Los Angeles Stadium, and one Bosnia will believe they can win.

Switzerland's game plan

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

The core of Yakin's squad have been together for several years and multiple tournaments, and a consistent style of play has been clear to see during that period.

Switzerland's game typically revolves around a fluid midfield three, as well as advanced full-backs, controlling possession and looking to play line-breaking passes into their aggressive front three when possible.

The constant movements and circulation of the ball often translates into Switzerland enjoying more possession than their opponents, while their fluidity and willingness to play forward can cause particular problems for teams attempting to press.

This style could be seen in their opening match against Qatar, in which Switzerland had 68% possession and registered 26 shots, although a lack of clinical finishing meant they scored just once.

However, their desire to play forward can also leave them vulnerable to direct counter-attacks, with players often caught in advanced areas when possession is lost, and that was particularly evident against Qatar, especially with Switzerland often appearing too casual in defence.

Qatar's most dangerous moments came from quicker attacks and direct play, with passes fired from defence into attack, while their late equaliser came from a well-delivered cross into the penalty area.

Bosnia at their best

© Iconsport / Cal Sport Media, Cal Sport Media

Bosnia-Herzegovina are at their best when operating in a deep, compact block and looking to exploit fast counter-attacking chances, while they are also a considerable threat from set-piece opportunities.

Sergej Barbarez's side often leave two forwards high up the pitch when defending, which allows them to quickly launch the ball forward and trigger rapid transitions.

The likes of Edin Dzeko (6'4"), Ermedin Demirovic (6'0"), Haris Tabakovic (6'5"), Jovo Lukic (6'3") and Samed Bazdar (6'2") provide physical and aerial focal points that can win first and second-balls before working the ball to dangerous wide players such as Kerim Alajbegovic and Esmir Bajraktarevic.

Bosnia's preference to bypass the midfield and play directly into their attackers will also mean they are able to avoid making costly mistakes against Switzerland's structured pressing system.

This approach will also allow them to capitalise on Switzerland's in-possession style, with Bosnia's physical forwards able to occupy their opposition central defenders before playing into the space left by advanced full-backs and midfielders.

As a result, Switzerland's expected dominance of possession could actually play into Bosnia-Herzegovina's hands, allowing them to play to their strengths and giving them every chance of walking away with a shock victory.