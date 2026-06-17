Three West Ham players Man United could sign this summer following London club's Premier League relegation

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 17:53

Manchester United are expected to be busy during this summer's transfer window, with the Red Devils looking to put together a squad capable of pushing the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

West Ham United, meanwhile, have been relegated from the top flight, with the Hammers focused on securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

There will be a number of departures from West Ham this summer, and here, Sports Mole looks at three Hammers players who could potentially make the move to Man United.

Mateus Fernandes (CM | Asking price: £80m)

© Imago / IMAGO / Paul Marriott

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding Fernandes' future, with Man United one of a number of clubs interested in the Portugal international.

It is highly unlikely that Fernandes will remain with West Ham this summer, with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal also thought to be among his admirers.

Fernandes had an impressive season for the Hammers last term, scoring five goals and registering five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

West Ham are said to value the 21-year-old at £80m, and the Hammers have him on a contract until June 2030, so there is no immediate pressure to sell.

Of those mentioned in this article, Fernandes is the most likely to make the move to the 20-time English champions, who are expected to sign three new midfielders this summer.

Crysencio Summerville (LW | Asking price: £45m)

© Iconsport / PA Images

It is no secret that Man United want to sign a left-sided attacker this summer, and Summerville is believed to be high on the club's wishlist at this stage of the market.

The 24-year-old scored seven goals and registered five assists in 34 appearances for West Ham last season but was unable to prevent them from being relegated from the top flight.

Summerville hit the headlines when he found the back of the net for Netherlands in their 2-2 draw with Japan at the 2026 World Cup, and there has since been a host of speculation surrounding a move away from the London Stadium.

The attacker has scored eight goals and registered seven assists in 56 appearances for West Ham, following on from his 25 goals and 13 assists in 89 matches for Leeds United.

Man United's desire to sign a left-sided forward could see them target a move for Summerville, who could potentially be available for around £45m this summer.

El Hadji Malick Diouf (LB | Asking price: £30m)

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Diouf is another West Ham player currently competing in the 2026 World Cup, with the 21-year-old starting and finishing Senegal's tournament opener with France.

The defender arrived at West Ham from Slavia Prague last summer and went on to make 34 appearances for the Hammers in 2025-26, contributing five assists in the process.

Man United are keen to sign a new left-back this summer, and it is understood that there is a degree of interest in West Ham's Diouf.

Diouf had been regarded as more of an offensive left-back when he made the switch to West Ham, but the youngster impressed defensively in the latter stages of the season.

The Senegal international has shown huge promise during the early stages of his Premier League career and is another who could remain in England's top flight for the 2026-27 season.