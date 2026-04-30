Man United transfer news: Red Devils weighing up 'summer swoop' for West Ham star as 'problem area' is identified

By Matt Law | 30 Apr 2026 19:04 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 19:06

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for West Ham United defender El Hadji Malick Diouf during this summer's transfer window.

The Senegal international made the move to West Ham from Slavia Prague last summer, and he has represented the Hammers on 30 occasions this season, providing five assists in the process.

Diouf penned a five-year deal upon his arrival at the London Stadium, but he could be one of a number of players on their way out if West Ham are relegated from the Premier League this season.

According to The Guardian, Man United's desire to strengthen their left-back options for next term has led to them targeting Diouf as a potential arrival.

The report claims that 'at least one other leading Premier League club' have expressed an interest in Diouf, who has improved in recent months to become a key player for the Hammers.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Man United 'eyeing' summer move for West Ham's Diouf

Diouf represented the Galaxy Football Academy in Senegal before signing for Tromso in 2023, and he ultimately made 21 appearances for their first team, scoring three times and registering one assist.

The 21-year-old would then make 50 appearances for Slavia Prague, scoring nine times and registering four assists, before arriving at the London Stadium.

An 18-time Senegal international, Diouf had been regarded as more of an offensive left-back when he arrived at West Ham, but he has impressed defensively in recent weeks.

Diouf's future could depend on whether West Ham are relegated from England's top flight - the Hammers are currently 17th in the Premier League table, two points above 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur with just four games of the season left to play.

© Imago

Why do Man United want a new left-back?

Luke Shaw has had a strong season for Man United and remains their first-choice left-back, but Tyrell Malacia is set to leave on a free transfer, while Patrick Dorgu had been impressing further forward before suffering a hamstring injury.

Diego Leon, 19, and Harry Amass, 19, are two outstanding prospects at left-back and could have bright futures at Old Trafford, although neither is regarded to be ready to be a genuine challenger for Shaw during the 2026-27 campaign.

As a result, a new left-back has become an important part of Man United's summer plans, and Diouf is said to be firmly on the club's radar for the upcoming market.