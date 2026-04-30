Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed huge boost in pursuit of £40m Luke Shaw alternative

By Lewis Blain | 30 Apr 2026 13:43

Manchester United could be handed a key opportunity in the summer transfer market as they look to strengthen a problem position.

With plans underway for a rebuild this off-season, attention has turned to defensive reinforcements at Old Trafford.

Now, developments in Spain may have handed the Red Devils a huge boost in pursuit of a mooted target.

Man Utd handed boost in Alejandro Balde transfer race

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

United have been boosted in their pursuit of Alejandro Balde, with Barcelona now reportedly open to selling the left-back this summer.

Reports in Spain claim LaLiga giants are actively exploring player sales as they look to raise funds for their own transfer plans, and Balde has emerged as one of three names under consideration.

Despite still being highly rated, the 21-year-old full-back has seen his game time reduced and is no longer considered 'untouchable'. It is believed that Barcelona would be willing to sanction a deal if a significant offer arrives, with a fee in excess of £40 million likely required.

The Red Devils are understood to be monitoring the situation closely as they assess options to strengthen at left-back.

Alejandro Balde can give Luke Shaw stiff competition at Old Trafford

© Imago

A move for Balde would make plenty of sense given the current situation involving Luke Shaw.

While Shaw has been a key player for United over the years, particularly under interim boss Michael Carrick in recent months, injuries have continued to disrupt his availability, and he is now approaching the latter stages of his peak years.

Balde, by contrast, offers a younger, dynamic alternative. He is known for his pace, attacking intent and ability to operate in high-intensity systems, and could provide both immediate competition and a long-term solution in the position.

Rather than replacing Shaw outright, the Spaniard would add depth and reliability, which is something United have lacked in that area this campaign.

If Barcelona do decide to cash in, this could represent a rare market opportunity for United to secure a high-upside full-back at a relatively reasonable price, and one capable of reshaping their left flank for years to come.