Preview: Almere City vs Den Bosch - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 30 Apr 2026 13:37 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 13:45

With just 90 minutes standing between them and a place in the second round of the 2026 Eredivisie relegation/promotion play-offs, Almere City look to finish the job against Den Bosch at Yanmar Stadion on Saturday.

A dramatic five-goal contest in midweek means the hosts hold a 3-2 advantage heading into this weekend’s encounter, with Den Bosch expected to come out all guns blazing.

Match preview

Despite dominating possession and creating more clear-cut chances, Almere City found themselves 2-0 down at half-time in Wednesday’s first leg.

Goals from Jamie Jacobs and Ferdy Druijf in an eight-minute span drew Jeroen Rijsdijk’s side level at 2-2 before Marley Dors completed a remarkable turnaround two minutes from time, sparking wild celebrations in the away end.

That comeback marked the first time since April 2025—a 2-2 draw with PEC Zwolle—that De Zwarte Schapen had come from two goals down to avoid defeat, putting them in pole position to reach the play-off quarter-finals, where De Graafschap await.

Having failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last seven home outings, Saturday’s hosts will know an attacking endeavour must be maintained to avoid undoing all the good work already done in the first leg.

Encouragingly for Almere, they have failed to score in only two home matches this season, one of which was against Helmond on February 2, before netting 11 goals across their next five games at Yanmar Stadion.

© Imago / Pro Shots

When Kevin Monzialo doubled Den Bosch's lead just before half-time on Wednesday, memories of November's 5-2 defeat—when Almere conceded four unanswered goals after leading 2-1 on their last visit to Stadion de Vliert—were likely fresh in the minds of the home supporters.

However, this time it was Ulrich Landvreugd’s men who suffered a demoralising comeback, inexplicably letting a commanding position slip and leaving themselves with a mountain to climb in the return leg.

Now winless in five matches, De Blauwwitte Draken must launch a rescue mission to keep their hopes of returning to the Eredivisie after a 21-year absence alive.

Den Bosch have scored 12 goals in their last six away matches, rarely struggling to find the net, but their defensive record during that spell leaves much to be desired, with 13 goals conceded—including four against Top Oss most recently.

Nevertheless, Saturday’s visitors can take confidence from their 2-1 victory over Almere City on April 6, which marked their first away win in this fixture since November 2019.

Almere City Eredivisie Promotion Playoffs form:

W

Almere City form (all competitions):

W

L

L

W

L

W

Den Bosch Eredivisie Promotion Playoffs form:

L

Den Bosch form (all competitions):

W

D

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Orange Pictures

Twenty-year-old starlet Marley Dors is enjoying a breakout campaign with Almere City, with his man-of-the-match display in the first leg only further enhancing his reputation.

Leading scorer Julian Rijkhoff was a surprise omission from the starting lineup in midweek, and his involvement this weekend currently hangs in the balance.

Thijs van Leeuwen endured a difficult return to action for Den Bosch but is expected to retain his place in the starting XI.

Back like he never left, Congo Republic international Kevin Monzialo netted a goal and provided an assist last time out, continuing what is by far the most productive season of his career.

Almere City possible starting lineup:

Kuijsten; Takahashi, Lawrence, Van de Blaak, Reith; El Dahri, De Haan; Dors, Jacobs, Poku; Druijf

Den Bosch possible starting lineup:

Van de Merbel; Laros, Van Grunsven, Maas; Felida, De Vries, Van Leeuwen, Fortes, De Groot; Grach, Monzialo

We say: Almere City 2-1 Den Bosch (Almere win 5-3 on aggregate)

Each of the last five meetings between Almere City and Den Bosch has seen both teams score, and it is hard to see Saturday’s clash being any different.

However, Almere possess a significantly greater attacking threat, which should carry them over the line in a narrow victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.