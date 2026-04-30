Premier League news: Chelsea, Manchester United, Crystal Palace... Major managerial merry-go-round looming with eight clubs caught in the storm

By Axel Clody | 30 Apr 2026 11:09

With the 2025-26 Premier League season nearing its conclusion, the majority of clubs are starting to map out their next steps in the transfer market with their sights set on the upcoming campaign.

As is typical at this point in the year, this is a period of evaluating the work done and the results obtained, which dictates the future of many a manager. As things stand, at least eight top-flight English clubs are dealing with at least one question mark over their man in the dugout for 2026-27.

Chelsea without a manager

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Chelsea announced the dismissal of Liam Rosenior after a sequence of five straight Premier League defeats and a number of dressing-room concerns. According to BBC Sport, the squad had reportedly lost faith in Rosenior's work, leading to the manager's exit after just 107 days at the helm. Calum McFarlane, the club's Under-21s coach, will take charge in an interim capacity for the rest of the season.

The Blues are now opening up a process to identify their new boss, with several names already being floated. Former Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis have caught the eye of late at Como and Flamengo respectively, more than enough to see them linked with a possible return to Stamford Bridge.

In addition to that pair, Andoni Iraola, who is on his way out at Bournemouth, and Eddie Howe, struggling at Newcastle United, are also being mooted as options. Jose Mourinho, the iconic head coach with a glittering past spell at Stamford Bridge, is another name reportedly in the frame.

Iraola, Marco Silva and Glasner all set to leave their clubs

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The previously mentioned Iraola, the Spanish boss who has chosen to walk away from Bournemouth at the end of the season, will not extend his contract after three years in charge, putting himself in the shop window for a fresh challenge. To replace him, the Cherries have already locked in German boss Marco Rose.

Another whose stay will not be prolonged is Marco Silva, the Portuguese boss who is closing in on 200 matches at the helm of Fulham. Despite the trust placed in the Lisbon-born coach, recent results and a degree of internal wear and tear are leaving him hesitant about extending his deal, putting him on the radar of several clubs.

In addition to that pair, Oliver Glasner, another with a long-running stint behind him, has confirmed that he will be leaving Crystal Palace after two years at the helm of the South London outfit. Three potential options for the heavyweights of the league.

Pep Guardiola and Michael Carrick uncertain at Manchester rivals

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Planning for next season is also somewhat hazy in Manchester. At Manchester City, the question marks over Pep Guardiola's intentions to stay at the club remain in the air, even with an official deal in place until June 2027.

Sensing the Citizens' concerns, The Athletic has even reported that Enzo Maresca, formerly an assistant to the Spaniard before a stint at Chelsea, would be the replacement should Guardiola opt to walk in the coming months.

Across the city, Manchester United are enjoying a strong run of form under Michael Carrick, who took over the Red Devils on an interim basis following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim. There is, however, still no definitive word on whether the former Old Trafford midfielder will be installed permanently, despite the support of the dressing room and the all-but-secured Champions League qualification.

Arne Slot and Eddie Howe on shaky ground

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Finally, Arne Slot and Eddie Howe both remain under fire from sections of the Liverpool and Newcastle United faithful respectively. The English press has reported in recent weeks that both clubs are expected to stick with their current managers.

Liverpool's and Newcastle's seasons have fallen short of expectations. The reigning English champions, the Reds, sit only fifth in the standings, having suffered early exits in the domestic cup competitions as well as the Champions League. Beyond the poor results, the underwhelming level of football on display, even in some of their victories, has also weighed on the picture.

Liverpool, the reigning English champions, have wobbled significantly throughout 2025-26 and look set to scrape into the Champions League only thanks to UEFA's coefficient policy, which will reward the fifth-placed Premier League side this year.

Newcastle find themselves in an uncomfortable 14th place, and have watched newly-promoted rivals Sunderland sit above them in the table this season. Last term, the Magpies finished fifth following a brilliant campaign. The drop in output from one season to the next is glaring, and the pressure on Howe has duly ratcheted up.