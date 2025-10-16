Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion.





Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 37

Newcastle wins: 11

Draws: 11

Brighton wins: 15

Since first locking horns in the 1929-30 FA Cup - a contest won 3-0 by Newcastle United - meetings between the Magpies and Brighton & Hove Albion have been relatively sparse, with just 37 across all tournaments.

Both sides establishing themselves as Premier League mainstays has seen fixtures become a regularity, though, and there is little to separate them on the head-to-head record, which Brighton just edge with 15 wins compared to 11 for Newcastle; there have also been 11 draws.

The South Coast outfit have managed to pull ahead in the wins column thanks to three triumphs from their last five against Newcastle, who were stunned 2-1 in a chaotic FA Cup fifth-round tie in 2024-25, where Danny Welbeck struck an extra-time winner.

Eddie Howe's Magpies were also subjected to a 1-0 defeat by Fabian Hurzeler's Seagulls in October 2024 in the Premier League, a few months on from also being held to a 1-1 draw on their own patch.

Newcastle's September 2023 trip to the Amex Stadium would not have lived long in the memory of the Magpies faithful either, as their side were slain 3-1, and they have to go back to May of that year for their last success in this fixture.

That victory was an emphatic one, as a Roberto De Zerbi-led Brighton side were crushed 4-1 at St James' Park, but that win remarkably represents just one of two that Newcastle have achieved in their last 17 games against the Seagulls.

Following Brighton and Newcastle's respective promotions to the Premier League in 2017, the Seagulls went unbeaten in each of their first nine top-flight games against the Magpies from September 2017 to November 2021, keeping an astounding seven clean sheets and conceding just two goals in that time.

Outside of the Premier League, Brighton have also had Newcastle's number in the FA Cup, winning each of their last five head-to-heads in the competition and only conceding one goal.

Among the documented scorers in this particular battle, no player has more than Micky Quinn's five for Newcastle, while ex-Brighton forward Bryan Wade struck four of his own for the Seagulls.

Last 20 meetings

May 04, 2025: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 02, 2025: Newcastle 1-2 Brighton (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Oct 19, 2024: Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

May 11, 2024: Newcastle 1-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 02, 2023: Brighton 3-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

May 18, 2023: Newcastle 4-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2022: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 05, 2022: Newcastle 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Nov 06, 2021: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2021: Brighton 3-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 20, 2020: Newcastle 0-3 Brighton (Premier League)

Jul 20, 2020: Brighton 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2019: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2019: Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2018: Newcastle 0-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 30, 2017: Newcastle 0-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2017: Brighton 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 28, 2017: Brighton 1-2 Newcastle (Championship)

Aug 27, 2016: Newcastle 2-0 Brighton (Championship)

Jan 05, 2013: Brighton 2-0 Newcastle (FA Cup Third Round)

