Brighton & Hove Albion get back to winning ways in the Premier League on Saturday, beating Newcastle United 2-1 at the Amex Stadium.

Danny Welbeck's two strikes saw Brighton & Hove Albion beat Newcastle United 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday at the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls broke the deadlock late in the first half through Danny Welbeck, who scored his third league goal of the season, though the strike came after they were forced to substitute off Diego Gomez off for Maxim De Cuyper due to injury.

Brighton dominated much of the second half, but they conceded the equaliser with less than 20 minutes left on the clock after Nick Woltemade's genius flick went straight into the net.

Woltemade thought he had rescued a point, but Welbeck popped up at the edge of the box in the closing stages, scoring after the ball landed at his feet thanks to an excellent finish into the bottom-left corner.

The result leaves Brighton in ninth place with 12 points, whereas the Toon are in 12th place with nine points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Brighton are perhaps the most consistently inconsistent team in the division, with the club winning three, drawing three and losing two of their eight Premier League fixtures.

The Seagulls have been strong going forward this campaign, but they have also conceded 11 goals, a figure that will have to be addressed if they are to push for the division's European spots.

Newcastle had opportunities to open the scoring in the first half, but their inability to convert chances is concerning, with the club having only scored seven goals in eight league games.

It is understandable that the Magpies are not the same type of threat going forward following the departure of Alexander Isak, but fans will have to be patient with newcomers such as Anthony Elanga, though Eddie Howe will be delighted by the form of Nick Woltemade.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

36th min: Diego Gomez (Brighton & Hove Albion) injury

Diego Gomez signals to the Brighton bench that he cannot continue, and he comes off for Maxim De Cuyper with just under 60 minutes left to play.

A blow for the Seagulls.

41st min: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Newcastle United (Danny Welbeck)

Jan Paul van Hecke fires through Newcastle's midfield lines to Georginio Rutter, and the attacker plays a through ball to Danny Welbeck, who is clear on goal before he delicately chips onrushing goalkeeper Nick Pope to open the scoring.

A fantastic finish from the 34-year-old!

76th min: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Newcastle United (Nick Woltemade)

Lewis Miley holds possession on the right side of the six-yard box, and he plays across to striker Nick Woltemade, who lets the ball roll slightly behind him before producing an outrageous flick with his left foot into the bottom-left corner.

What a goal from the forward!

84th min: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Newcastle United (Danny Welbeck)

Danny Welbeck arrives onto the ball after Dan Burn blocks a shot, and the forward expertly guides a right-footed swipe into the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box.

Could that be the winner?

MAN OF THE MATCH - DANNY WELBECK

Danny Welbeck may be in the twilight of his career, but his display against Newcastle proved that he can still deliver at the top level, with the forward scoring both of Brighton's goals.

The Englishman also created the joint most chances (three) of any player on the pitch, and his rounded display earned the Seagulls a valuable three points.

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Brighton & Hove Albion 46%-54% Newcastle United

Shots: Brighton & Hove Albion 13-16 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-3 Newcastle United

Corners: Brighton & Hove Albion 8-4 Newcastle United

Fouls: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-9 Newcastle United

BEST STATS



Danny Welbeck vs Newcastle: 2 goals 2 shots 2 shots on target Efficient. pic.twitter.com/4yML9dL529

— StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) October 18, 2025



Nick Woltemade's last six games for club and country: Arsenal ⚽️ Union St. Gilloise ⚽️ Nottingham Forest ⚽️ Luxembourg ❌ Northern Ireland ⚽️ Brighton ⚽️ Ballin' ? pic.twitter.com/wOdM6SVFCA

— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 18, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Brighton face a difficult set of fixtures, with the club set to play Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, before travelling to the Emirates on October 29, when they play Arsenal in the EFL Cup.

Newcastle will return to Champions League action on Tuesday when the host Benfica, and they will play again at St James' Park on the weekend, taking on Fulham on Saturday.

