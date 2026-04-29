Chelsea manager news: Pep Guardiola 2.0 has 'strong interest' in Blues job despite one major concern

By Lewis Blain | 29 Apr 2026 12:17

Clearlake and their search for a new Chelsea manager is already gathering pace following recent upheaval in the dugout at Stamford Bridge.

With multiple high-profile candidates under consideration, attention is now turning to one of the Premier League’s most progressive coaches.

However, while interest appears mutual, there is a key hurdle that could yet complicate any potential deal.

Andoni Iraola now keen to take Chelsea job

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Andoni Iraola is showing 'strong interest' in becoming the next Chelsea manager this summer, according to fresh reports.

The departing AFC Bournemouth boss is understood to be one of the leading candidates to replace Liam Rosenior, and inside sources suggest he would find it difficult to turn down an offer from the Blues.

Iraola has enhanced his reputation significantly during his time in the Premier League, guiding the Cherries towards their highest-ever finish and establishing himself as one of the most exciting tactical minds in European football.

However, there is a potential complication.

The Spaniard is keen to manage in European competition next season, which is something Chelsea are far from guaranteed, with their league position leaving Champions League qualification highly unlikely at this stage.

Who else is in the running to replace Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge?

© Imago

Chelsea’s shortlist is understood to be extensive, reflecting both the scale of the job and the uncertainty surrounding the club’s direction.

Names such as Fulham manager Marco Silva, and former players in Cesc Fabregas and Frank Lampard, have all been mentioned among potential candidates.

Each represents a different profile, ranging from experienced Premier League coaches to former favourites with strong ties to Stamford Bridge, as the Blues weigh up whether to prioritise stability, identity, or long-term project-building.

With interim boss Callum McFarlane currently in charge, the final decision is expected to come at the end of the season once the Blues' fate is much clearer.

Andoni Iraola has been compared to Pep Guardiola

© Iconsport / PA Images

Iraola’s growing reputation has even led to comparisons with trophy-laden Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, underlining just how highly he is regarded within the game.

The Spaniard’s high-pressing, possession-based approach mirrors many of the principles associated with Guardiola’s philosophy, combining intensity off the ball with structured attacking patterns.

He has already attracted attention from top clubs across Europe, with his style seen as a natural fit for elite sides looking to dominate possession while maintaining tactical flexibility.

For Chelsea, that makes him arguably one of the most appealing options available on the market, but unless they can offer a clear pathway back into Europe, turning that interest into an appointment may prove far from straightforward.