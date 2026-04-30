Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'on verge' of £18m wonderkid agreement as 'bags packed' claim emerges

By Lewis Blain | 30 Apr 2026 14:04

Arsenal are pushing hard to secure one of Europe’s most exciting teenage talents ahead of the summer transfer window.

With competition growing across the continent, the Gunners appear to have moved into a strong position in the race.

And now, reports suggest a major breakthrough could be just around the corner.

Arsenal close to Vasilije Kostov transfer agreement

© Imago

Reports in Serbia claim Arsenal are 'on the verge' of agreeing a deal to sign Vasilije Kostov from Red Star Belgrade.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has been a standout performer this season, attracting serious interest from across Europe. Borussia Dortmund have also been linked, but Arsenal are now believed to be leading the race.

Talks are progressing over a deal worth around €12 million (£10 million) up front, with bonuses potentially taking the total package beyond €20 million (£18 million).

While final details are still being ironed out, sources suggest an agreement is close, with claims the player is already has his 'bags packed' ahead of a move to north London.

Who is Arsenal target Vasilije Kostov?

© Imago / Starsport

Kostov is widely regarded as one of the brightest young prospects in European football.

Despite being just 17, he has already established himself as a key figure for Red Star’s first team, delivering 14 goals and seven assists across all competitions this season. His rapid rise has also seen him earn a senior international debut for Serbia.

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder, Kostov has thrived in a central No.10 role in recent months, showcasing his creativity, movement and eye for goal. A particularly impressive run earlier this year saw him score six goals in six league matches, underlining his ability to influence games consistently.

His style has drawn comparisons to some elite midfielders in Europe, earning him nicknames such as the 'Serbian Pedri' and 'Balkan [Nicolo] Barella' due to his technical quality and versatility.

For Arsenal, this looks like another forward-thinking move. They are thinking of the future by securing a high-ceiling talent before his value skyrockets, and if his current trajectory continues, Kostov could soon prove to be a bargain addition with star potential.