Man Utd next manager: Premier League boss 'rivalling' Michael Carrick for permanent Red Devils job

By Carter White | 30 Apr 2026 16:47

Manchester United are reportedly set to consider Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola as an alternative to Michael Carrick for the permanent head coach position.

The Red Devils have improved massively since parting ways with Ruben Amorim during the middle part of the campaign, with the former midfielder taking the reins at the club for the remainder of the season.

Carrick has won nine of his 13 Premier League matches in charge so far ahead of a crunch clash versus fierce rivals Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, when both sides will be desperate to claim bragging rights.

Losing just twice in the top flight under the stewardship of the 44-year-old, Man Utd have flown up to a comfortable third position in the Premier League standings, 11 points ahead of sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite the managerial situation past this summer not yet sorted, the Red Devils are supposedly pressing on with ambitious transfer plans, with the 20-time English champions said to be scouring the market for a fresh face at left-back.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Man Utd shortlist Iraola as Carrick alternative?

According to The Telegraph, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the most likely external candidate to be given the honour of becoming the Manchester United head coach for the 2026-27 term.

However, it is understood that the Red Devils are currently favouring handing the position to Carrick in the coming weeks, with the ex-midfielder all-but securing Champions League qualification for the club.

The report claims that Man Utd are 'strongly impressed' by the work of Iraola on the South Coast, where Bournemouth are competing to seal European football for the first time in their humble history.

It is believed that the 43-year-old's 'attacking style of play' would suit the Old Trafford club, with the INEOS-owned side looking to reach the former glories enjoyed under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

After performing admirably on the touchline at the Vitality Stadium, Iraola has supposedly attracted interest from across the Premier League, including from Crystal Palace and crisis-hit Chelsea.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo

Man Utd approach critical crossroads

Manchester United require just a single victory from their final four Premier League matches of the season to confirm a much-needed return to Champions League football during the 2026-27 term.

Given his success in getting the best out of the Red Devils squad over the past few months, Carrick is in a great position to land the Theatre of Dreams gig on a permanent basis, starting in the summer.

However, Man Utd's hierarchy will be wary of appointing an inexperienced coach at the very top level of club football, with the 43-year-old's longest stint coming at Middlesbrough in the Championship.