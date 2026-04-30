Preview: Exeter City vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Apr 2026 16:42

Exeter City need to win to secure their survival when they welcome Bradford City to St James Park on the final day of the season.

The hosts currently sit 21st in the League One table and are two points from safety, while the visitors are fifth and need a point to seal a playoff place.

Match preview

Exeter are unbeaten in their last four games, but their last three have been draws and the Grecians must win on Saturday to have any chance of staying up.

However, they also need Leyton Orient to fail to pick up any points against Burton Albion as that would see the O's relegated instead.

Exeter's interim boss Matt Taylor has insisted his players are "giving everything" in the battle for survival, but admitted they are "a little bit short in certain areas of the pitch".

Striker Jayden Wareham has been a key player for Exeter in his first season at the club, with his 19 strikes making him the joint-second leading goalscorer in the division.

Wareham's goals also account for more than a third of Exeter's total league goals this season and they will be hoping the 22-year-old can deliver again on Saturday.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Bradford, meanwhile, are without a win in their last four games and need to avoid defeat against Exeter to confirm a top six finish.

However, manager Graham Alexander is not planning on setting up his side to earn a draw because of the fact the game is must-win for Exeter.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Alexander warned that such an approach would be "an accident waiting to happen".

Bradford were only promoted to League One last season and it would be a remarkable achievement if they earned consecutive promotions via the playoffs and secured a return to the second tier of English football after an absence of more than 20 years.

Exeter City League One form:

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Bradford City League One form:

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Team News

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Exeter are unlikely to make many changes after their draw with Burton last weekend, with Wareham set to continue up front.

Ilmari Niskanen and Timur Tutierov are expected to provide support out wide, while Charlie Cummins and Kevin McDonald are set to start in midfield.

Bradford City will be without Tyreik Wright and Bobby Pointon through injury, but they are hopeful Antoni Sarcevic will be able to make his return from an ankle issue.

Sarcevic may have to settle for a place on the bench as a result, with George Lapslie set to continue in the No.10 role instead.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Bycroft; McMillan, James, Sweeney, Andrew; Cummins, McDonald; Niskanen, Cole, Tutierov; Wareham

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, Wright, Tilt, Touray; Power, Metcalfe; Neufville, Lapslie, Humphrys; Jackson

We say: Exeter City 1-1 Bradford City

Both sides have a lot on the line in this game and we are expecting a tough, hard-fought clash.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.