Preview: Port Vale vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Apr 2026 16:46

Lincoln City will be looking to end their outstanding campaign with another victory when they travel to Port Vale on the final day of the season.

The visitors have already been crowned League One champions, while the visitors have already been relegated to League Two.

Match preview

Port Vale were officially relegated last week after they were beaten 1-0 by second-placed Cardiff City, but they did produce a major upset in their most recent game.

The Valiants beat promotion chasers Stockport County 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to goals from Martin Sherif and Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, earning them just their 10th league win.

Manager Jon Brady branded the victory "really pleasing" and is hopeful about "finishing the season positively" by getting a result against the champions.

However, it is worth noting that Port Vale have only beaten Lincoln once in their last eight meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Lincoln, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 28 league games and reached the 100-point mark with a dramatic 4-3 win over Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Reeco Hackett bagged a brace, while Jack Moylan and Tendayi Darikwa were also on target for the Imps, with Hackett and Moylan now joint top-scorers heading into the final day.

Manager Michael Skubala has admitted the pair "might have a little competition going on" against Port Vale as a result, although Lincoln's main focus is extending their "unbelievable" unbeaten run.

Lincoln have been by far the best team in League One this season and boast the best attacking and defensive records in the division, having scored 87 goals and conceded just 41 in 45 games.

Port Vale League One form:

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Lincoln City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Port Vale welcomed back George Byers and Ben Heneghan from injury on Tuesday, with the pair making appearances off the bench against Stockport.

Byers could come into the starting lineup for Rhys Walters, while Heneghan could replace Tyler Magloire in defence.

Lincoln, meanwhile, are unlikely to make any changes, with Rob Street set to lead the line once again.

Hackett, Moylan and Ben House are expected to provide attacking support, while Conor McGrandles and Ivan Varfolomeev are set to start in midfield.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Lawerence-Gabriel, Heneghan, Humphreys; Ward, Byers, Garrity, Gordon; G. Hall, Sherif, Waine

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Elerewe, Bradley, Towler; Varfolomeev, McGrandles; Hackett, Moylan, House; Street

We say: Port Vale 0-2 Lincoln City

Lincoln are in outstanding form and we are backing them to end the season with another win, despite Port Vale's impressive victory over Stockport in their last game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.