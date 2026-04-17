Preview: Port Vale vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 17:19

Tumbling towards their fourth-tier date, Port Vale welcome Wigan Athletic to Vale Park for a League One clash on Sunday.

The Valiants are on the verge of relegation despite victory versus Peterborough United last time out, whilst the Latics are looking to build on a standout success over Rotherham United.

Match preview

After earning automatic promotion following a second-placed finish in League Two last season, it appears that Port Vale are all-but sentenced to a return to the fourth tier of English football in August.

That being said, the Valiants have enjoyed some respectable results in recent times, stringing together a three-game unbeaten run in the third tier to delay a seemingly-inevitable placement in the drop zone.

Since returning back to league matters following the seven-goal battering at the hands of Chelsea in the FA Cup, Port Vale have collected seven points from their past three matches but sit 22nd spot in the League One table, 12 points from safety with five games remaining.

Earning just 20 points across 21 third-tier contests at Vale Park during 2025-26 to date, no side in the division possesses a poorer home record than the Valiants, who have won only four of their home league fixtures.

Firing at a sobering rate of 33 goals in 41 games, Port Vale's Golden Boot race is hardly exciting, with central midfielder Ryan Croasdale leading the way at the moment with a mere four strikes.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

For the first time in the 2025-26 campaign, Wigan Athletic have enjoyed a three-game winning run in League One, with the latest of those triumphs arriving at home against League Two-bound Rotherham on Tuesday.

Defeat for the Millers in Lancashire confirmed their relegation to the fourth tier, with goals from Jason Kerr, Joe Taylor and Callum Wright putting the finishing touch on what has been a woeful campaign for the Yorkshire club.

After back-to-back wins at The Brick Community Stadium, the former FA Cup champions are now looking for consecutive away victories after smashing bottom side Northampton Town 3-1 at Sixfields Stadium on Easter Monday.

With just three games left to play, Wigan are currently occupying 13th spot in the League One rankings, safe from the threat of relegation, but also a considerable distance off mounting a late top-six push.

Aiming to find the net in a third successive fixture, Huddersfield Town loanee Taylor has scored 15 goals in 37 third-tier appearances for the Latics, who are preparing for a fourth straight season in League One.

Port Vale League One form:

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Port Vale form (all competitions):

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Wigan Athletic League One form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Bagging a brilliant brace against Peterborough last time out, Ethon Archer has done enough to retain his spot in the Port Vale XI.

Completing a youthful two-man forward line for the Valiants versus Posh, Martin Sherif was also impressive.

A pace merchant and former Championship threat, Onel Hernandez is a tricky customer for third-tier defences.

After keeping a solid clean sheet at the expense of relegated Rotherham, Wigan should stick with a centre-back trio of James Carragher, goalscorer Kerr and Will Aimson.

Managing just 16 League On starts this term, Joseph Hungbo is being kept on the bench by the attacking antics of Huddersfield loanee Taylor.

Port Vale possible starting lineup:

Gauci; Magloire, Hall, Campbell; Hernandez, Croasdale, Ward, Shipley, Headley; Sherif, Archer

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Carragher, Kerr, Aimson; Rodrigues, Smith, Weir, Murray; Costelloe, Wright, Taylor

We say: Port Vale 1-3 Wigan Athletic

Fighting to keep their faint survival hopes alive, Port Vale could come out swinging versus Wigan this weekend.

This will inevitably leave gaps in the Valiants' defence for the Latics to exploit and potentially claim maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.