Chelsea vs. Port Vale: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Apr 2026 22:21 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 22:21

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 15

Chelsea wins: 8

Draws: 4

Port Vale wins: 3

Chelsea have locked horns with Port Vale 15 times over the years, coming out on top eight times compared to the Valiants' three triumphs, while the sides have shared the spoils in four of their meetings.

Given that the clubs have been in different divisions for the vast majority of their existence, this is a rare fixture in the football calendar, and all but one of the showdowns between the Blues and Port Vale have come in the old Division Two.

That sole exception was their most recent clash, which saw Liam Rosenior's Premier League Chelsea demolish their League Two opponents 7-0 at Stamford Bridge in April 2026's FA Cup quarter-final.

Setting up yet another a Wembley appearance meant that the Londoners maintained their unbeaten home record against the Valiants, having now won seven and drawn just one of their meetings on the Blues' turf.

Their most recent meeting prior to that cup thrashing took place back in April 1929 when Port Vale secured a slender 1-0 victory, although that success was not enough to prevent the club from suffering relegation that season.

Port Vale also won their very first encounter against Chelsea in October 1905 (3-2), while their only other triumph over the Blues was by a 2-0 scoreline 13 months later - all three of Vale's victories against Chelsea have been on home soil.

Chelsea's first win over Port Vale was, in fact, their biggest to date in March 1906 when the West Londoners hit seven unanswered goals past the Burslem-based outfit at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues also celebrated a comfortable 6-0 win on the road in September 1925, and this was one of six successes across a 10-game unbeaten run against Port Vale over a 21-year period.

Previous six meetings

Apr 04, 2026: Chelsea 7-0 Port Vale (FA Cup)

Apr 06, 1929: Port Vale 1-0 Chelsea (Division Two)

Nov 24, 1928: Chelsea 3-3 Port Vale (Division Two)

Apr 07, 1928: Chelsea 1-0 Port Vale (Division Two)

Nov 26, 1927: Port Vale 1-1 Chelsea (Division Two)

Mar 16, 1927: Chelsea 2-0 Port Vale (Division Two)