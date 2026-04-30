Arsenal vs Fulham: Gunners handed early boost for Fulham clash as Marco Silva confirms three injury absentees

By Ben Sully | 30 Apr 2026 17:56 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 17:56

Arsenal have been handed a boost ahead of Saturday's meeting with Fulham after Marco Silva confirmed he will be without three players for the Premier League encounter.

The Gunners are set to return to Premier League action after playing out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid.

Mikel Arteta's side are sitting three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the standings following last weekend's 1-0 win over Newcastle United, although their title rivals possess the advantage of a game in hand.

With the margins so close, Arsenal know they can ill-afford any slip-ups in Saturday's outing at the Emirates Stadium.

© Imago / IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Silva provides Fulham injury update ahead of Arsenal match

The Gunners now know that their opponents will be without three players for the Premier League meeting.

Ryan Sessegnon is among those who will miss out after sustaining an injury and has been ruled out with an injury in Fulham's 1-0 win over Aston Villa - a game in which his first-half effort proved decisive.

"It’s not good news about him (Sessegnon),” Silva told reporters in Thursday's pre-match press conference.

“Sessegnon is going to be out of the next game, and probably the one after will be the same story for him, and then we will have to assess him day by day.

"For the Arsenal game, for sure out. For the game after, for sure out.

“Alex [Iwobi] is out still, plus Kevin.”

Former Arsenal man, Iwobi, sustained a hamstring problem in Fulham's goalless draw against Brentford earlier this month, while Kevin is continuing to work on his recovery from surgery on a foot injury.

Meanwhile, Silva also admitted that there are "some doubts" over other members of his squad.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportsphoto

Who will replace Sessegnon in Fulham's starting lineup?

With Sessegnon ruled out, USA international Antonee Robinson looks set to reclaim Fulham's left-back spot after settling for substitute appearances in the last two games.

Robinson could have the task of stopping Bukayo Saka, who is in contention to make his first start since returning from injury.

Timothy Castagne is set to start on the opposite side of the backline despite the possible return of Kenny Tete.

The Dutchman is in contention to make the matchday squad, but will not be fit to start in north London.