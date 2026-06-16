Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils 'make enquiry' for West Ham attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jun 2026 16:10 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 16:15

Manchester United have reportedly made an approach for West Ham United attacker Crysencio Summerville.

The Dutch winger joined the Hammers from Leeds United in 2024 and has since contributed eight goals across 56 appearances in all competitions.

West Ham's relegation to the Championship has inevitably cast uncertainty over the futures of several key players, and Summerville is among those attracting interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Man Utd eye move for Crysencio Summerville?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

The Red Devils are exploring ways to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and Summerville is understood to be one of several names under consideration.

According to The Athletic, United have enquired about the 24-year-old's situation and are aware that West Ham would likely demand a fee in the region of £50m before entertaining offers.

Summerville is currently representing the Netherlands at the World Cup and caught the eye with an impressive display in the 2-2 draw against Japan.

Should he continue to enhance his reputation in North America, West Ham may find themselves in a stronger position when negotiations eventually begin.

Man Utd on a mission to raid West Ham?

© Imago / Visionhaus

Alongside Summerville, Man Utd have also been strongly linked with a move for West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils are leading the race for the Portuguese international, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal.

Whether West Ham would be willing to sanction the departures of two prized assets to the same club remains to be seen, although player sales could provide the funds required for a promotion push next season.

Should Man Utd go after Crysencio Summerville?

© Imago

Summerville enjoyed a stellar spell at Leeds United, where he established himself as one of the Championship's most exciting attacking players, but he has yet to hit those same heights in the Premier League.

The winger's versatility remains one of his biggest assets. Comfortable on either flank and capable of operating across the forward line, he would offer Michael Carrick valuable tactical flexibility.

A move to Old Trafford could also provide the platform for the 24-year-old to rediscover the form that made him such a sought-after talent, particularly if he can build momentum with a strong World Cup campaign.