Ghana 1-0 Panama: Yirenkyi snatches stoppage-time winner for Black Stars as Semenyo cut adrift

By Axel Clody | 18 Jun 2026 05:10 , Last updated: 18 Jun 2026 05:54

Ghana edged past Panama 1-0 in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday, with Caleb Yirenkyi arriving late in the penalty area to convert Brandon Thomas-Asante's cross deep into stoppage time, sealing an unlikely 2026 World Cup victory for the Black Stars.

For the majority of the contest, a share of the spoils appeared the most likely outcome, with the match scoreless until the closing moments. It was Thomas-Asante, introduced at left wing at the start of the second half, who ultimately proved the difference, crossing for Yirenkyi to tap home and hand Carlos Queiroz's side a result that flatters them considerably.

How the match unfolded

© Iconsport / Zou Zheng / Xinhua

Ghana were virtually absent from the attacking third throughout the first half, not registering a single shot until stoppage time. Panama, in contrast, pressed with purpose through their wide play, asking repeated questions of the Ghanaian backline.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi was tested on several occasions by dangerous crosses and was called into action early on to deny a powerful Cecilio Waterman effort.

The second period was a more open affair. Ghana, previously toothless going forward, began to take the game to Panama and mustered six attempts on goal, with one effort cleared off the line at the last moment when a goal appeared certain.

The breakthrough eventually came in a slick stoppage-time move, with Thomas-Asante crossing for Yirenkyi to seal a win that had seemed beyond them.

Semenyo must be freed to make his mark

Queiroz's ultra-defensive approach came as little surprise to those who have followed his managerial career with national sides in recent years, most notably during his long tenure with Iran.

A team that lost five of their last six pre-tournament matches arrived in North America with modest expectations, and they very nearly confirmed them.

Ghana showed little creativity throughout, a reflection of a managerial reign only underway since April following the dismissal of Otto Addo - one that is not yet long enough for the Portuguese manager to have built the kind of defensive structure capable of launching rapid counter-attacks.

That quality appeared, briefly, in the dying moments, in a move that saw Antoine Semenyo thread Thomas-Asante in behind the Panama defence.

Yet Ghana's best player was routinely wasted. Semenyo spent most of the match pinned to the left flank and burdened with heavy defensive responsibilities. Queiroz could have deployed him in a more central role, allowing him to find the ball in space and combine with Jordan Ayew in the forward line.

The 26-year-old arrived in North America fresh from the finest season of his career, having scored 17 Premier League goals before his move from Bournemouth to Manchester City in January for over £60 million. Ghana need far more from him.

© Iconsport / Vasiliy Ryabykh / ZUMA Press Wire

Ghana survive; Panama's task grows mountainous

Deploying Semenyo closer to goal is the clearest route to a more dangerous Ghana side - something that will matter greatly given that England and Croatia lie in wait. The Black Stars must seek to limit goals conceded if they are to entertain realistic hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed sides.

Panama, meanwhile, have squandered their finest opportunity to get off the mark. With the Croatians and the English to come, they risk departing their second World Cup campaign as they left their first - without a single point to show for it.